IAS officer on election duty suspended for checking PM Modi's chopper

BHUBANESWAR: A purported attempt to inspect Prime Minister Narendra Modi's convoy cost an IAS officer dear as the Election Commission of India (ECI) on Wednesday placed him under suspension for not acting in conformity with the panel's instructions.

Karnataka cadre officer Mohammad Mohsin, who was deputed to Sambalpur to perform election duties as a general observer, has been suspended and he will be in the district headquarters until further instructions, an order issued by ECI's secretary Rakesh Kumar stated.

Sources said Mohsin had allegedly attempted to check the convoy of the Prime Minister after he landed at Sambalpur to address a public meeting for the second phase elections in the region.

Though as per the instructions of the ECI, a protocol should be maintained before checking the protectees of Special Protection Group (SPG) during the electioneering, the officer, who happens to be the Secretary of Backward Classes Welfare Department reportedly did not adhere to the guidelines.

A senior official of ECI said the disciplinary action has been initiated against Mohsin for dereliction of duty following a report submitted by Odisha's Chief Electoral Officer (CEO) Surendra Kumar. On Tuesday, Kumar had reported that Mohsin did not act in conformity with the commission's instruction concerning SPG protectees. Sambalpur district election officer and DIG of Sambalpur had also prima-facie found the action of the officer was in contravention of the guidelines.

In another incident, a flying squad of ECI also checked BJD supremo and Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik's chopper at Rourkela on Tuesday. Naveen extended full cooperation to the officials and kept waiting inside the helicopter till the process was complete. The Chief Minister conducted a roadshow in Rourkela."The ECI's flying squad approached the Chief Minister after he landed there and requested to allow them to check the chopper and luggage. The CM allowed them without any hesitation and remained seated till the formalities are completed," an official entrusted with CM's security said.