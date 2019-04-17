Home States Odisha

IAS officer on election duty suspended for checking PM Modi's chopper

Karnataka cadre IAS officer Mohammad Mohsin had allegedly attempted to check the convoy of the Prime Minister after he landed at Sambalpur to address a public meeting for the second phase elections.

Published: 17th April 2019 11:01 PM  |   Last Updated: 18th April 2019 01:38 AM   |  A+A-

Suspend, suspended

Image used for representational purpose only

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR: A purported attempt to inspect Prime Minister Narendra Modi's convoy cost an IAS officer dear as the Election Commission of India (ECI) on Wednesday placed him under suspension for not acting in conformity with the panel's instructions.

Karnataka cadre officer Mohammad Mohsin, who was deputed to Sambalpur to perform election duties as a general observer, has been suspended and he will be in the district headquarters until further instructions, an order issued by ECI's secretary Rakesh Kumar stated.

Sources said Mohsin had allegedly attempted to check the convoy of the Prime Minister after he landed at Sambalpur to address a public meeting for the second phase elections in the region.

ALSO READ | Patnaik's chopper checked by Election Commission's flying squad

Though as per the instructions of the ECI, a protocol should be maintained before checking the protectees of Special Protection Group (SPG) during the electioneering, the officer, who happens to be the Secretary of Backward Classes Welfare Department reportedly did not adhere to the guidelines.

A senior official of ECI said the disciplinary action has been initiated against Mohsin for dereliction of duty following a report submitted by Odisha's Chief Electoral Officer (CEO) Surendra Kumar. On Tuesday, Kumar had reported that Mohsin did not act in conformity with the commission's instruction concerning SPG protectees. Sambalpur district election officer and DIG of Sambalpur had also prima-facie found the action of the officer was in contravention of the guidelines.

FOLLOW OUR ELECTION COVERAGE HERE

In another incident, a flying squad of ECI also checked BJD supremo and Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik's chopper at Rourkela on Tuesday. Naveen extended full cooperation to the officials and kept waiting inside the helicopter till the process was complete. The Chief Minister conducted a roadshow in Rourkela."The ECI's flying squad approached the Chief Minister after he landed there and requested to allow them to check the chopper and luggage. The CM allowed them without any hesitation and remained seated till the formalities are completed," an official entrusted with CM's security said.

Stay up to date on all the latest Odisha news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
PM Modi Election Commission General Elections 2019 Lok Sabha elections 2019 Lok sabha polls 2019

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
First time voters show their finger marked with indelible ink, after casting their vote at Agarwal Vidyala in EVK Sampath Salai, Chennai.(Photo | Martin Louis,EPS)
India elections 2019: How did first-time voters feel after casting their vote?
For representational purposes (File Photo | PTI)
Lok Sabha Elections 2019: Senior citizens in Chennai exercise voting franchise
Gallery
Makkal Needhi Maiam chief Kamal Haasan and his daughter Shruti Haasan cast their votes at a polling station in Alwarpet, Chennai. (Photo | EPS)
Lok Sabha Elections 2019 star voters: Rajini, Kamal, Vijay, Suriya, Kumble and so many more 
One of Tamil cinema's most versatile actors, Vikram, has carved a niche for himself in the industry. As Vikram turns 53 today, take a look at some rare photos from his journey, that are sure to leave you with nostalgia. (Photos | EPS)
Happy birthday 'Chiyaan' Vikram: Here are some rare photos of the 'Anniyan' star
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp