Home States Odisha

Deities recover, stage set for Nabajouban ahead of Rath Yatra in Odisha

The Trinity would appear before the devotees with renewed vigour on Tuesday as part of an aptly named ritual called ‘Nabajouban darshan’.

Published: 01st July 2019 07:09 AM  |   Last Updated: 01st July 2019 07:09 AM   |  A+A-

Puri's Jagannath temple

Puri's Jagannath temple (File Photo | EPS)

By Express News Service

PURI: Servitors of Sri Jagannath Temple, as per tradition, on Sunday went in a procession to the palace of Gajapati Dibyasingha Deb to apprise him of the deities recovering from sickness.

The Trinity were taken to Anasara Ghar (the sick room inside the temple) as they fell ill after taking bath on Snana Purnima. The deities were treated by the temple Vaidya (physician) for almost a fortnight and kept on a diet of fruits and dry food. 

The Trinity would appear before the devotees with renewed vigour on Tuesday as part of an aptly named ritual called ‘Nabajouban darshan’.

ALSO READ: Odisha's Rath Yatra preparations in final stage

The ‘Netrautsav’ ritual will be observed the next day. It will be followed by Trinity’s journey on three chariots to their aunt’s house Gundicha temple.

With the start of the Rath Yatra rituals, the district administration has geared up to ensure all arrangements are in place for the world famous festival.

The 3 km  Badadanda, the stretch of road leading to the 12th-century shrine, is ready for the chariots and the huge crowd that is expected to converge here on the day of the car festival.  

Several shops and buildings on the stretch of road had suffered immense damage due to cyclone Fani that hit the coastal town last month.

ALSO READ: Timber shortage hits chariot work ahead of Rath Yatra in Odisha 

Additional DGP Sanjeev Panda, IGP S Priyadarshi and Puri SP Umashankar Dash have been assigned the responsibility of maintaining law and order during the festival and supervising to 155 platoons of police personnel, whose roles and duties have been clearly defined. 

Priyadarshi said 220 CCTV cameras have been installed on the Badadanda for the security of devotees.

He said an integrated control room has been set up at the Town police station for coordination among officials. 

Dash said surveillance in the air and sea will be done by Indian Coast Guard during the festival. Besides, Rapid Action Force personnel and bomb detection and disposal units will be pressed into service. 

He said the town has been divided into five security zones for maintenance of law and order and regulation of traffic during the festival. 

On the day, DGP Dr RP Sharma briefed officers on ways to deal with the crowd and also provided tips for smooth conduct of the festival and safety of pilgrims.  

Stay up to date on all the latest Odisha news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Odisha Odisha Rath Yatra Rath Yatra
Water Crisis
This Budget, focus on water crisis
The corporation pool at Marina | P Jawahar
Chennai water crisis: Should malls, swimming pools and amusement parks be shut down?
The KRS reservior in Mandya district | Udayshankar S
Spectre of drought haunts farmers in Karnataka again
"Where is my water?": Angry Chennaites ask Tamil Nadu CM

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Image used for representational purpose. (File |EPS)
Chennai Pride March 2019: Colours galore as city embraces diversity
"Where is my water?": Angry Chennaites ask Tamil Nadu CM
Gallery
India lost but the World Cup won as three semi spots still remain empty | AP
England keep semi-final hopes alive after inflicting India's first World Cup 2019 loss
Eight government servants, working in different departments across Bengaluru, were recognised for their unflinching commitment to creating a better city with their actions. They were honoured at the ‘Seva Samman’ awards, an initiative of The New Sunday Express, on 29 June 2019. Click to know more about these unsung heroes!
Meet the 8 unsung heroes who are creating a better Bengaluru!
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp