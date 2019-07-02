Home States Odisha

Odisha to host 21st Commonwealth Table Tennis tournament

Odisha TT team is ranked 10th in the country and the championship. It is for the seventh time that India will host the event and Odisha for the first time.

Published: 02nd July 2019 07:01 AM  |   Last Updated: 02nd July 2019 07:07 AM   |  A+A-

Sports Secretary Vishal Dev and senior vice president, TTFI SN Sultan and president, OSTTA LN Gupta signing the MoU in presence of CM Naveen Patnaik.

Sports Secretary Vishal Dev and senior vice president, TTFI SN Sultan and president, OSTTA LN Gupta signing the MoU in presence of CM Naveen Patnaik. ( Photo| EPS)

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR: After successfully hosting international sports events like the Hockey World Cup, the state is all set to organise the 21st Commonwealth Table Tennis Championship at Jawaharlal Indoor Stadium in Cuttack from July 17 to 22. 

Vishal Kumar Dev, Secretary, Sports and Youth Services Department signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) on Monday with SN Sultan, Senior Vice-President, Table Tennis Federation of India (TTFI) and LN Gupta, President, Odisha State Table Tennis Association (OSTTA) in the presence of Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik and Minister for Sports and Youth Services Tusharkanti Behera.

ALSO READ: Odisha to focus on sports in rural areas

Officials from all three organising bodies were present. 

“Today’s MoU is an important milestone for the state in promotion of sports like table tennis. I congratulate TTFI and OSTTA for partnering with our government. I hope this event will give table tennis its share of limelight in the state, with India performance quotient going up in recent times,” the Chief Minister said.

India, Singapore, Malaysia, Bangladesh, Sri Lanka, England, Scotland, Wales, Jersey, Australia, Cyprus, South Africa, Nigeria and Pakistan are the 14 nations that will participate in men’s singles, women’s singles, men’s doubles, women’s doubles and mixed doubles. 

“The championship will see participation of some of the best players from across the globe. It will be exciting to watch the event,” said Minister Tusharkanti Behera. 

Thanking the state government, Gupta said Odisha TT team is ranked 10th in the country and the championship will be extremely encouraging for our players. It is for the seventh time that India will host the event and Odisha for the first time.

Stay up to date on all the latest Odisha news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Odisha Odisha sports Odisha table tennis Odisha TT Commonwealth TT tournament 21st commonwealth tt tournalist
Water Crisis
This Budget, focus on water crisis
The corporation pool at Marina | P Jawahar
Chennai water crisis: Should malls, swimming pools and amusement parks be shut down?
The KRS reservior in Mandya district | Udayshankar S
Spectre of drought haunts farmers in Karnataka again
"Where is my water?": Angry Chennaites ask Tamil Nadu CM

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
The Koyambedu junction during the flash strike called by MTC conductors and drivers | P Jawahar
WATCH: This is how the MTC flash strike affected traffic in Chennai
World Cup 2019: More changes in store for India against Bangladesh?
Gallery
It was a thrilling encounter at Chester-le-street between two sides who are already out of the tournament
Nicholas Pooran's century in vain as Sri Lanka edge past West Indies
The 11th edition of the Chennai Rainbow Pride saw hundreds of individuals from LGBTQIA and ally community parade the streets on Sunday. (Photo | Martin Louis, EPS)
Chennai Pride March 2019: Madras Rainbow marches on...
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp