Children skip school after teacher stabbed in classroom in Odisha

CUTTACK: A day after a lady teacher was brutally hacked inside a classroom, Ambapada Primary School in Binishpur panchayat under Niali block registered nil attendance of students on Tuesday.

“Not single student turned up to attend classes. The brutal attack has had an adverse impact on the minds of students who need counselling,” said school headmaster Sabita Kumari Prusty.

The students, who were horrified by the barbaric incident on Monday, might have stopped coming to school in fear, Prusty said and added that she would try to convince parents to send their children to school.

On the day, Niali Block Education Officer Bhaskar Chandra Tripathy and his assistant Anant Singh visited SCB Medical College and Hospital and enquired about the health condition of the critically-injured teacher Suchismita Muduli.

Meanwhile, the arrested accused, Bibhuti Mohanty, was produced in court and remanded to judicial custody after his bail plea was rejected.