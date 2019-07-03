Odisha's GMU students’ academic records now available online

By Express News Service

SAMBALPUR: Students of Gangadhar Meher University (GMU) will now be able to access their mark-sheets and degree certificates online.

The academic records of 2,416 students, who have passed out from the university till 2018, were uploaded by the authorities on the National Academic Depository (NAD) web portal recently.

Deputy Registrar of GMU Uma Charan Pati said the mark-sheets and certificates of first batch of students of the three-year bachelor courses of the university, two batches of students of two-year post-graduate programmes and three batches of one-year M Phil courses passed out last year are available online.

Pati said a student who wishes to access his/her mark-sheet and certificate online will have to register himself/herself on NAD web site and it will be verified by the examination section of the university.

After getting approval from the examination section, NAD will generate a user id for the student and send it to his/her e-mail address.

The student will have to send the user id, generated by NAD, to the university.

Following this, the university will link the student with the depository and provide him/her with a user id and password, which will be sent through e-mail.

The student can access his/her academic records online using the user id and password, he informed.

Pati said students will no longer need to visit the university to collect their mark-sheets and certificates and this will also ensure transparency.