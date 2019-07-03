Home States Odisha

‘Surplus’ worry for farmers of Odisha's Kalahandi, Jeypore

In Jeypore, paddy procurement came to an end on Monday but farmers are still left with 80,000 quintal unsold paddy.

Surplus unsold paddy, a cause of concern for Odisha's Kalahandi and Jeypore farmers.

By Express News Service

BHAWANIPATNA: A large number of farmers are yet to sell their produce from the rabi season even as  paddy procurement concluded on Monday.

The process of paddy procurement was marred by delay and distress sale by farmers. The district was given a target to procure 32 lakh quintal paddy from farmers.

However, it was not enough as around 25,000 quintal paddy remains unsold across the district.

A few farmers alleged that they could not get tokens for selling their produce in the mandis.

Around 1,000 farmers were affected in seven mandis at Dharamgarh, Charbahal, Belguda, Maliguda, Chakuli and Habaspur.

The farmers are apprehensive of their unsold stock getting damaged due to rain.

The farmers met the Sub-Collector of Dharamgarh and apprised him about their plight and demanded steps to procure the unsold paddy from them.

Sources said the district administration has urged the Civil Supplies department to allow procurement centres to purchase the unsold paddy from farmers. 

This year, 40 mandis were opened for procurement. While farmers across Jeypore, Kundura, Kotpad and Borrigumma produced 11.5 lakh quintal paddy, the Government fixed procurement target at 10.67 lakh.

However, the surplus paddy has remained unsold with all mandis being closed.

Farmers said they would not be able to proceed with kharif cultivation unless the rabi paddy stock is cleared.

They met the District Civil Supply Officer on Tuesday demanding procurement of the available stock considering the gravity of the situation.

Civil Supply Department sources said further procurement can only be done after State Civil Supply Corporation gives permission.  

Crisis again

  • Kalahandi was given a target to procure 32 lakh quintal paddy from farmers but it was not enough as 25,000 quintal paddy remains unsold across the district

  • Farmers allege they could not get tokens for selling their produce in the mandis

  • While farmers across Jeypore, Kundura, Kotpad and Borrigumma produced 11.5 lakh quintal paddy, the Government fixed procurement target at 10.67 lakh

