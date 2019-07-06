Conjoined twins born in Odisha's Dhenkanal die due to cardiac arrest

By Express News Service

CUTTACK: The conjoined twin sisters of Dhenkanal, who were under treatment at Sishu Bhawan here, died of cardiac arrest on Friday night.

The conjoined twins were born at Dhenkanal District Headquarters Hospital on Monday and later shifted to Sishu Bhawan.

On Tuesday, Sishu Bhawan authorities formed a special team of doctors for treatment of the conjoined twins in Special Newborn Care Unit (SNCU). “A CT scan of the twins revealed that the thoracopagus conjoined twins were sharing two common vital organs - heart and liver.

The single heart with congenital malformation was not functioning properly,” informed Prof. Saroj Satpathy, Superintendent of Sishu Bhawan. They were shifted to ICU and kept under close observation as their condition was unstable with low oxygen saturation, added Dr Satpathy. The twins died of cardiac arrest while undergoing treatment in ICU at about 9 pm, said Dr Satpathy.