Contrary opinions from BJD MPs on Union Budget 2019

BJD MP Prasanna Acharya criticised the Budget and said it has no direction to solve the unemployment problem which is most challenging issue now.

Odisha Assembly

An image of Odisha Assembly used for representational purposes (File photo)

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR: The Union Budget evoked mixed response from senior BJD MPs Bhartruhari Mahatab and Prasanna Acharya.

Describing the Budget as historic, Mahatab said it will take the country on a new trajectory.

Stating that India has witnessed growth despite the economic slowdown during the last five years, he said the idea to make the country a five-trillion dollar economy can be achieved.

He, however, said specific steps needs to be taken in this regard.

Rise in petrol and diesel prices will hit the people, he added.

Acharya criticised the Budget and said it has no direction to solve the unemployment problem which is most challenging issue now.

Odisha CM Naveen Patnaik lauds Union Budget 2019, calls it 'long term vision'

“The Centre had announced to double the income of farmers, but no scheme has been announced in the Budget for them. While pension has been announced for traders, there is no such thing for farmers,” he said. 

Referring to the aim to make India a five-trillion dollar economy, Acharya said it does not reflect the health of the economy as the GDP is going down every year.

He, however, said there are several announcements which will benefit the common man.

