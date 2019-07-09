Filth surfaces after rainwater recedes in Odisha's Cuttack

By Express News Service

CUTTACK: The City that reeled under heavy rain for two days is now facing the problem of filth and garbage that has surfaced after the rainwater receded.

Swampy and unhygienic condition prevails in Badambadi, Raja Bagicha, Meria Bazar, Kesharpur, Sutahat, Tanti Sahi, Mehendipur, Rovers Street and KBK Road. With waste materials including dead insects, reptiles and amphibians decomposing in the slush, a nauseating smell pervades most of the localities.



“I have been wiping my house wall and floor with clothes to make it dry but it has yielded no result. The dampness resurfaces again,” said Mania Singh of Sutahat.



Though the unhygienic condition has increased the chances of an outbreak of waterborne diseases like typhoid, dysentery, jaundice and Hepatitis A, no step has been initiated for cleanliness and disinfection in the affected localities.

“Pregnant women and new mothers are particularly vulnerable to waterborne infections. However, the administration is yet to supply water purification tablets and mosquito repellents and get bleaching powder sprayed in the affected areas,” said Amardev Nayak of KBK road.

Due to heavy rain on Friday and Saturday, more than 150 residential areas and markets faced waterlogging. Cuttack Municipal Corporation (CMC) engaged more than 200 pump sets to drain out the rainwater.

While CMC’s Deputy Executive Engineer DR Tripathy informed about receding of stormwater from 90 per cent of the waterlogged areas, City Health Officer said step would be taken for cleanliness and disinfection of the affected localities.