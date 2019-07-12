Bahuda Yatra: Odisha sets stage for return of Lord Jagannath's chariot today

By Express News Service

PURI: With three chariots brought in front of Nakachana Dwara of Gundicha temple here, the stage is set for Bahuda Yatra (return car festival) of Lord Jagannath, Lord Balabhadra and Devi Subhadra on Friday.



The Trinity, who were on nine-day sojourn to their aunt’s house, would return to their abode on Friday. Servitors and temple administration have made all arrangements to conduct the festival smoothly.



‘Darshan’ was closed at 7 pm on Thursday to prepare the deities for ‘Pahandi.’ ‘Daita’ servitors would work throughout the night to fix ‘Senapatta’ (body armours) to the deities for ‘Pahandi.’

On Friday morning, priests would perform ‘mangal arati,’ ‘mailam,’ ‘abakash,’ ‘rosahoma,’ and ‘Suryapuja’ and the deities would be offered ‘Gopal Bhog.’



As per the temple schedule, ‘Pahandi’ of deities would begin by 2.30 pm and ‘chhera pahanra’ (sweeping around the deities with a golden broom) by Puri King Gajapati Dibyasingha Deb would begin soon after ‘Pahandi.’ Pulling of chariots would begin by 4 pm.

After reaching Simhadwar, the deities would be dressed in gold ornaments atop the three chariots called ‘Sunabesha’ on Saturday.



‘Adharpana’ would be observed on Sunday while ‘Niladri Bije,’ entry of deities into sanctum sanctorum, would be held on Monday.

This year, there was a departure from traditional rituals as they spilled over to the next day. While ‘Bahuda Yatra’ was traditionally observed on ‘Dasami Tithi’, it would be observed on ‘Ekadasi’ and ‘Sunabesha’ will be observed on ‘Dwadasi’.

