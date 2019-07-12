Home States Odisha

Koel bridge in Odisha's Rourkela stuck in tender tangle

Envisaged as the second gateway to Rourkela, the Koel bridge proposal was unattended by the state government for long till the then Collector SK Meena finalised it in 2018.

Published: 12th July 2019 09:48 AM  |   Last Updated: 12th July 2019 09:48 AM   |  A+A-

construction, building, architecture, civil engineering, Real Estate

For representational purposes

By Express News Service

ROURKELA: The much-needed bridge over river Koel to connect Rourkela with Kuanrmunda block has been caught in tender tangle. 

Envisaged as the second gateway to Rourkela, the bridge proposal was unattended by the state government for long till the then Collector SK Meena finalised it last year with funding from District Mineral Fund (DMF).

The project got administrative approval in September last year and Public Works Department was entrusted to execute it.

ALSO READ: Monsoon nears but bridges unfinished in Odisha's Malkangiri

Two bidders applied for the project and after bidding was closed on May 18, one of them was selected for technical bid. 

The progress, however, seems to have hit a roadblock with possibility of re-tendering looming large.  The tender evaluation committee will take a final call on the issue, sources said.

The estimated cost of the project is Rs 23 crore and there is no private land on the bridge site to be acquired.

ALSO READ: Inter-state bridge connecting Odisha, Andhra Pradesh, Telengana faces road block 

The proposed bridge would connect Rourkela near Panposh sports hostel on one side and NH-143 at Jamunanaki in Kuanrmunda block on the other side. PWD Assistant Executive Engineer for Panposh sub-division HK Sarangi, though, said the work would start shortly. 

Rourkela BJD MLA Sarada Prasad Nayak said he would take up the issue with the government for expeditious execution of the project which would benefit tribal population including farmers and daily labourers of Kuanrmunda block.

The bridge would cut down distance between Rourkela and Kuanrmunda by 15 km. 

It will also act as second gateway to Rourkela with the only existing entry point to the city being the old Brahmani bridge of NH-143 at Panposh over Brahmani river.

After six decades of its inception, the Brahmani bridge of NHAI has become weak and dilapidated. 

It is not capable of holding the huge volume of vehicles leading to traffic congestion.

Meanwhile, in a separate development the South Eastern Railway General Manager PS  Mishra recently assured a delegation of the Rourkela Chamber of Commerce & Industry to explore possibility to raise height and width of the British era railway tunnel at Panposh.

If the tunnel gets widened, it would directly benefit the residents of Panposh area.

Stay up to date on all the latest Odisha news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Odisha Rourkela Koel Bridge Odisha Government HK Sarangi MLA Sarada Prasad Nayak Rourkela Chamber of Commerce & Industry Kuanrmunda South Eastern Railway Panposh Odisha Public Works Department NHAI Brahmani bridge
Water Crisis
This Budget, focus on water crisis
The corporation pool at Marina | P Jawahar
Chennai water crisis: Should malls, swimming pools and amusement parks be shut down?
The KRS reservior in Mandya district | Udayshankar S
Spectre of drought haunts farmers in Karnataka again
"Where is my water?": Angry Chennaites ask Tamil Nadu CM

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Federer and Nadal at Wimbledon 2008
Wimbledon 2019: Federer, Nadal renew rivalry in semi-final
Meet the Bengaluru cops whose song went viral
Gallery
VATICAN CITY (1,000): Encircled by a 2-mile border with Italy, Vatican City is an independent state that covers just over 100 acres. It is governed as an absolute monarchy with the pope at its head. Located within the Italian capital of Rome, it came into existence in 1929 after the Lateran Treaty signed between Italy and the Holy See. (Photo | AP)
On World Population Day 2019, here are 10 least populated countries of the world
In a thrilling first semifinal at Manchester, the Kiwis trounced India by 18 runs to reach their second successive World Cup final. (Photo | AP)
World Cup 2019: New Zealand win 'battle of nerves' to trounce India
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp