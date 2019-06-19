Monsoon nears but bridges unfinished in Odisha's Malkangiri

By Express News Service

MALKANGIRI: The inordinate delay in completion of three bridge projects in Malkangiri has raised fear of rerun of communication misery during monsoon.

The projects, once completed, will replace the existing low-lying bridges which get submerged during rainy season. However, though three years have passed, there is no sign of completion of bridges.

In 2016, the Roads and Building (R&B) Division took up the three projects near MV-11, Korukonda and MV-37 under the scheme of Special Area Rural Connectivity Authority (SARCA).

The projects aimed at checking inundation of the low-lying bridges during rains which resulted in frequent disruption of communication.

Work order for the projects was given to Vijayawada-based RR Infratech Private at an estimated cost of Rs 5.98 crore.

The bridges were supposed to be completed by December, 2017. However, all the three projects have missed their deadline twice and it is unlikely that these will be completed before monsoon.

Less than 50 per cent work on Korukonda bridge on Malkangiri-Balimela road has been completed so far.

Sources said work on the girder and deck slab is yet to be taken up. Meanwhile, the project cost has also escalated to Rs 11.73 crore.

Executive Engineer of R&B Division Arun Kumar Sahu admitted that work on Korukonda bridge was moving at a snail’s pace and blamed irregular flow of funds by SARCA of the Planning and Coordination department for the delay.

He further said a change in the design was also a reason for the delay. Work on the bridge has been stopped now and would resume in October.

On the progress of MV-37 project, Sahu said one of the three spans and a girder has been erected so far. Work on the bridge can’t be completed before rainy season, he said.

However, the engineer maintained that all works on MV-11 bridge, except the approach road and metaling, have been completed.

The design for metaling has been sent to Bhubaneswar for approval. The bridge would be ready before the rains, he claimed.

