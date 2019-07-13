Bahuda Yatra: Chariots defy convention, reach Jagannath temple before sunset

Rajkumar Mohanty By

Express News Service

PURI: The Bahuda Yatra of Lord Jagannath, Lord Balabhadra and Devi Subhadra this year defied convention as the chariots of the Trinity reached their abode, Jagannath Temple, ahead of schedule on Friday.



This is for the first time in five decades that the deities, riding their respective chariots, reached the Simhadwara of their original abode before sunset.

Earlier in the day, temple servitors performed the set of rituals like mangala alati, mailum, abakash, Surya puja and rosahoma before offering khichdi bhog to the Trinity and dressing them up for pahandi.



ALSO READ: Congress to intensify campaign after Bahuda

Preparations for the return journey of the divine siblings started three hours ahead of schedule.



The ceremonial Pahandi of the deities from Gundicha temple began at 9 am and was completed by 11.15 am. As per temple schedule, pahandi was to begin at 12.30 pm and completed by 2.30 pm.

The sea of devotees waiting outside Nakachana dwara (exit gate) of Gundicha temple broke into chanting of Jai Jagannath and Hari Bola as soon as Lord Jagannath came out of the exit gate in the ceremonial procession led by traditional temple musicians ghantuas, cymbal players, mrudangas, conch and bugle blowers and fan operators.



Odissi dancers and ‘banati’ players besides general public welcomed Him with the chanting of hyms and ululations.



ALSO READ: Women pull Devi Subhadra chariot during Rath Yatra in Odisha's Baripada

After the deities were seated in their respective chariots, Gajapati Dibyasingh Deb performed Chhera pahanra and pulling of first chariot Taladhwaja of Lord Balabhadra began at 1.15 pm followed by Darpadalan of Devi Subhadra at 1.50 pm. Lord Jagannath riding Nandighosh was pulled at about 2.25 pm.



All the three chariots reached the main temple before 5 pm even as pulling of the chariots was originally fixed for 4 pm.

Meanwhile, preparations are on to observe Sunabesha on Saturday. With over 15 lakh devotees expected to throng the Pilgrim Town to have a glimpse of the deities in gold attire, special attention has been given to security and regulation of vehicular traffic.

On Sunday, Adharpana a sweet drink would be offered to the deities on the chariots in huge clay pots touching their lips (adhar) late in the night.



The Niladri Bije of the deities, when they would enter the sanctum sanctorum of the main temple, has been scheduled for Tuesday night.