Home States Odisha

Odisha medical apathy: Miraculous escape for toddler and mother

The toddler Soumyajeet Das and his mother were sleeping when the portion of the roof above their bed chipped off and fell, missing them narrowly.

Published: 13th July 2019 07:18 AM  |   Last Updated: 13th July 2019 07:18 AM   |  A+A-

The toddler and his mother in the diarrhoea ward of DHH in Jagastinghpur.

The toddler and his mother in the diarrhoea ward of DHH in Jagastinghpur. (Photo | EPS )

By Express News Service

JAGATSINGHPUR:  A three-year-old boy undergoing treatment at the District Headquarters Hospital (DHH) here had a narrow escape along with his mother when a big chunk from the roof came down in the diarrhoea ward on Thursday evening. 

The toddler Soumyajeet Das and his mother were sleeping when the portion of the roof above their bed chipped off and fell, missing them narrowly.

ALSO READ: Orthopaedic surgeon on leave, trauma centre affected in Odisha's Jeypore

The DHH building is in a dilapidated condition. Walls of many wards have developed cracks and portions of roof chip off regularly. Worst affected are the OPD, diarrhoea, medicine and gynaecology wards.

The sub-divisional hospital was upgraded as DHH in 1993.

While the office of Chief District Medical Officer and other offices of Health Department were shifted to a new building nearby, the Casualty, OPD and the other wards continue to function from the old crumbling structure. 

In the absence of funds, renovation and repair of the old building is lacking. Although there was a plan to construct a mother-child care unit in the new building with 100 beds, it has not been started yet due to lack of land near the new DHH building. 

District Project Manager of NRHM, Chakradhar Jena said due to want of land for construction of new structures, various wards and OPD are functioning from the old DHH building. 

Stay up to date on all the latest Odisha news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Odisha Jagatsinghpur Odisha District Headquarters Hospital Odisha Hospitals NRHM Odisha Medical Apathy
Water Crisis
The train carrying water from Jolarpettai to Chennai. (Photo | R Satish Babu, EPS)
Train carrying water from Jolarpettai arrives in parched Chennai ​
For representational purposes (File Photo | EPS)
Groundwater in Telangana dips to alarming levels
Women collecting unclean water from a water tank in Dharamgarh
Water worry for Odisha's Dharamgarh residents
A majority of owners said their source of water was private tankers, which fetch groundwater from places such as Madhavaram, Redhills, and Vichoor. (Photo | D Sampathkumar, EPS)
Residents flock round the clock to 'water shops' in Chennai

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Kiran Mazumdar Shaw (Photo | EPS)
In Conversation | Kiran Mazumdar Shaw on APJ Abdul Kalam, healthcare, politics and more
Samsung M40
OH MY GIZMO | Is Samsung M40 the best phone under Rs 20000?
Gallery
chandrayaan_2_gfx-1
All you need to know about Chandrayaan-2
In an effort to boost online transactions, State Bank of India (SBI) has announced that it will waive off The Real-Time Gross Settlement (RTGS) and National Electronic Funds Transfer (NEFT) charges for internet, mobile banking customers and YONO app us
Are you an SBI account holder? Here's good news for you!
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp