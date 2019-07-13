Home States Odisha

Orissa High Court Bar Association lawyers resume work, lift boycott

The Orissa High Court Bar Association had boycotted the courts since June 17 demanding withdrawal of recommendation of the name of lawyer who is not a regular practitioner of the HC.

Published: 13th July 2019 10:59 AM  |   Last Updated: 13th July 2019 10:59 AM   |  A+A-

Orissa High Court in Cuttack

Orissa High Court in Cuttack ( File photo | EPS )

By Express News Service

CUTTACK:  The Orissa High Court Bar Association on Friday decided to suspend its boycott of the courts of Chief Justice and the two senior-most judges and attend work from Monday.

The Association had boycotted the three courts since June 17 demanding withdrawal of recommendation of the name of a lawyer who is not a regular practitioner of the HC for appointment as judge. 

ALSO READ: Odisha HC Bar Association to resume protest against appointment of absentee lawyers as judges

However, Association president Gopal Krushna Mohanty said the boycott of the three courts will be kept in abeyance till the Supreme Court collegium takes a decision on the names recommended by the Orissa HC collegium.

Members of the Association were not attending the courts of Chief Justice KS Jhaveri, Justice Sanju Panda and Justice SK Mishra as they constitute the collegium that recommends names for appointment as judges of the HC.

The Association had sent representations to the President, Prime Minister, Union Law Minister, Chief Justice of India and the Governor alleging that recommendation of names of lawyers who are not regular practitioners of the Orissa High Court ignored the members of the HC Bar.

Stay up to date on all the latest Odisha news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Odisha Odisha Lawyers Odisha High Court Chief Justice KS Jhaveri Justice Sanju Panda Justice SK Mishra Union Law Minister Chief Justice of India Gopal Krushna Mohanty Cuttack
Water Crisis
The train carrying water from Jolarpettai to Chennai. (Photo | R Satish Babu, EPS)
Train carrying water from Jolarpettai arrives in parched Chennai ​
For representational purposes (File Photo | EPS)
Groundwater in Telangana dips to alarming levels
Women collecting unclean water from a water tank in Dharamgarh
Water worry for Odisha's Dharamgarh residents
A majority of owners said their source of water was private tankers, which fetch groundwater from places such as Madhavaram, Redhills, and Vichoor. (Photo | D Sampathkumar, EPS)
Residents flock round the clock to 'water shops' in Chennai

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Kiran Mazumdar Shaw (Photo | EPS)
In Conversation | Kiran Mazumdar Shaw on APJ Abdul Kalam, healthcare, politics and more
Samsung M40
OH MY GIZMO | Is Samsung M40 the best phone under Rs 20000?
Gallery
chandrayaan_2_gfx-1
All you need to know about Chandrayaan-2
In an effort to boost online transactions, State Bank of India (SBI) has announced that it will waive off The Real-Time Gross Settlement (RTGS) and National Electronic Funds Transfer (NEFT) charges for internet, mobile banking customers and YONO app us
Are you an SBI account holder? Here's good news for you!
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp