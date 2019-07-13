Orissa High Court Bar Association lawyers resume work, lift boycott

By Express News Service

CUTTACK: The Orissa High Court Bar Association on Friday decided to suspend its boycott of the courts of Chief Justice and the two senior-most judges and attend work from Monday.



The Association had boycotted the three courts since June 17 demanding withdrawal of recommendation of the name of a lawyer who is not a regular practitioner of the HC for appointment as judge.



However, Association president Gopal Krushna Mohanty said the boycott of the three courts will be kept in abeyance till the Supreme Court collegium takes a decision on the names recommended by the Orissa HC collegium.

Members of the Association were not attending the courts of Chief Justice KS Jhaveri, Justice Sanju Panda and Justice SK Mishra as they constitute the collegium that recommends names for appointment as judges of the HC.

The Association had sent representations to the President, Prime Minister, Union Law Minister, Chief Justice of India and the Governor alleging that recommendation of names of lawyers who are not regular practitioners of the Orissa High Court ignored the members of the HC Bar.