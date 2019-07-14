Home States Odisha

Odisha teacher falls prey to cyber theft, loses Rs 50,000

The victim Himanshu Sekhar Nayak, lodged a complaint with the Jajpur police after being robbed of Rs 50,000 in cyber theft.

Published: 14th July 2019 07:43 AM  |   Last Updated: 14th July 2019 07:43 AM   |  A+A-

cyber crime

For representational purposes (Express Illustrations)

By Express News Service

JAIPUR: A teacher from Baidyarajpur village in Jajpur police limits was robbed of Rs 50,000 by cyber thieves who used his mobile number registered with the bank to get one-time password (OTP) to siphon-off the money from his account.

The victim Himanshu Sekhar Nayak, in his complaint lodged with the local police, said he had visited an ATM in Jajpur town to withdraw Rs 10,000 from his Punjab National Bank account last week.

ALSO READ: Malkangiri police start refunding victims duped by fake telecallers in Odisha

Although the cash was not dispensed by the ATM, he received an SMS on his mobile phone that the amount was debited from his account. 

Nayak then went to his bank and lodged a complaint in this regard. He was given a reference number and told that the issue will be resolved within seven working days.

The teacher said he then received a call on his mobile number registered with the bank on Friday. “The caller identified himself as a bank official and revealed my complaint number, bank account number and amount deducted from the account. I trusted him as he had all the details,” he said.

ALSO READ: Odisha police plans ready to tackle increase in cybercrime across state

The caller then gave Nayak a mobile number and asked him to send the OTP on it. Nayak complied with the caller’s instructions and found that the latter had transferred Rs 50,000 from his account in 10 transactions using the OTPs.

“The cyber thief obtained the mobile number of the account holder registered with the bank. He then used it to receive the OTP from the bank to add beneficiaries in the net banking list and the transaction was processed at once.

Through 10 transactions, a total of Rs 50,000 was transferred from the victim’s account,” said a police official.

A case has been registered and investigation is on.

Stay up to date on all the latest Odisha news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Odisha Odisha Government Jajpur Odisha Cyber Crime Odisha Crime Odisha Teachers Odisha Police
Water Crisis
The train carrying water from Jolarpettai to Chennai. (Photo | R Satish Babu, EPS)
Train carrying water from Jolarpettai arrives in parched Chennai ​
For representational purposes (File Photo | EPS)
Groundwater in Telangana dips to alarming levels
Women collecting unclean water from a water tank in Dharamgarh
Water worry for Odisha's Dharamgarh residents
A majority of owners said their source of water was private tankers, which fetch groundwater from places such as Madhavaram, Redhills, and Vichoor. (Photo | D Sampathkumar, EPS)
Residents flock round the clock to 'water shops' in Chennai

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Former ISRO scientist S Nambi Narayanan. (Express Photo | Kaviyoor Santhosh)
The challenge for Chandrayaan 2 will be the soft landing: Nambi Narayanan
World Cup final: History beckons for England, New Zealand at Lord's
Gallery
Kamakhya, one of the many traditions of Hinduism, celebrates the woman's power to give birth. (Photo | AP)
IN PICTURES | Why do people worship Kamakhya, the bleeding Goddess of Assam?
The second leg of India's prestigious lunar mission will see a few firsts and milestones in the history of the ISRO's space programme.
All you need to know about Chandrayaan-2
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp