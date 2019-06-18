Odisha police plans ready to tackle increase in cybercrime across state

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR: Cyber crimes are on the rise in Odisha with 241 cases being registered in the first quarter of 2019.

Crime Branch officers said 45 men and one woman were arrested in the state during the same period for various cyber offences.

“In the wake of rising cyber crimes in the State, our top priority is to prepare police officers, who can efficiently probe such offences,” said DGP Dr RP Sharma after inaugurating a two-day workshop on cybercrime investigation and forensics here on Monday.

The cybercrime has witnessed a rising trend since 2013 and became more visible in the last few years.

In 2018, 867 cyber crime cases were registered and 266 persons were arrested. Similarly, in 2017, 824 cases were registered and 195 persons arrested.

In the previous year just 317 cyber crime cases were registered and 99 persons apprehended.

During the June 17 workshop, special emphasis was on cyber crimes against children.

The training programme on cyber investigation and forensics is being jointly organised by CID-Crime Branch and United Nations Children’s Fund (UNICEF), Odisha, in three phases.

The first phase of the programme, which consists of two groups, was launched on Monday and the officers participating in the workshop will undertake advanced training in the next two phases.

While the first group, including 130 officers, will undertake training on June 17 and 18, the second group will undergo training on June 19 and 20.

The DGP also informed that they have requested the State Government to set up Cyber Crime police stations in three more cities of the State - Bhubaneswar, Balasore and Jeypore.

Currently, there are four Cyber Crime police stations in Cuttack, Rourkela, Berhampur and Sambalpur.

“A cybercrime investigation and forensics laboratory-cum-training centre facility is being developed in Bhubaneswar. The facility is expected to be ready soon and we are also planning to open a Cyber Crime police station on its premises for the convenience of the citizens,” Dr Sharma said.

Sources said Ministry of Home Affairs has sanctioned Rs 2.3 crore to set up cyber crime investigation and forensics laboratory-cum-training centre in Bhubaneswar.

Crime Branch officers said they have already procured the equipment for the Cyber Crime police station here.

“Our first priority is to prepare at least 100 officers by 2020, who will have expertise to investigate cyber crimes,” said Crime Branch ADG Santosh Upadhyay.

He also informed that Crime Branch in collaboration with Department of Women and Child Development and Bachpan Bachao Andolan will take up issues related to children in the coming days.