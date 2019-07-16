Water level dips in Odisha's Upper Kolab dam

By Express News Service

JEYPORE: The water level in Upper Kolab Dam reservoir has been decreasing for the past three days due to scanty rainfall in its catchment areas.

While its water level was 847.5 metre on Saturday, it came down to 846.6 metre on Monday against the capacity of 858 metre.

The highest water level of the reservoir was recorded at 857 metre last year.

Sources said the erratic rainfall in catchment areas of Upper Kolab reservoir in Koraput sub-division in the last 15 days has resulted in low water inflow to the dam.

During the last three days, the water level has been decreased by one metre rasing apprehension over availability of water for irrigation and power generation purposes.

At present, about 60 to 70 MW power is generated daily by the OHPC while about 25 cumec water is being released through different canals for irrigation in Jeypore, Kotpad, Borrigumma and Kundra areas.

The irrigation officials on Sunday started releasing water in two of its canals for the ensuing kharif crops.

Farmers apprehend that dip in water level of Upper Kolab may affect the kharif crops if monsoon becomes more erratic.

It will also hit power generation during the dry seasons, they said.

Engineers of Upper Kolab, however, hoped that the water level would be increased in next couple of days as rains are expected to intensify.