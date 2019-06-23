Water delay for kharif under Odisha's Upper Kolab irrigation project 

By Express News Service

JEYPORE: Even as farm work for kharif crops has started, the irrigation wing is yet to decide on release of water to ayacut areas under the Upper Kolab irrigation project.

Every year by June 20, water from Upper Kolab project is released to irrigate 42,000 hectare (ha) of land in Jeypore, Kotpad, Borrigumma and Kundra command areas for kharif crops.

This year, date of water release from Upper Kolab has not been decided leaving farmers worried.

The farmers have started preparing land for sowing seeds after rain in the last two weeks.

They are now waiting for release of water from Upper Kolab for next stage of paddy cultivation.

Pani panchayat leaders alleged that officials of the project are delaying release of water due to ongoing repair work of canal systems which should have been taken up in summer.

Officials of Upper Kolab irrigation project informed that the date of water release for the kharif season would be declared at the apex body meeting on June 28.