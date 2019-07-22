Home States Odisha

Police begin probe into abuse of HIV positive girl in Odisha shelter home

As per report, the eight-year-old girl was admitted to shelter home on the recommendations of Balangir CWC and DCPU on August 9, 2016, after her family members found out that she was HIV positive.

Odisha Police begin probe into alleged rape of HIV positive girl in shelter home.

By Express News Service

BHAWANIPATNA: A day after the alleged sexual abuse of an HIV-afflicted girl came to the fore, district police on Sunday swung into action and interrogated head of Prayash, a childcare institution, Saroj Das.

A police team also rushed to Balangir and brought the victim and her mother to Bhawanipatna for questioning. Later, the police produced them before the Child Welfare Committee (CWC) here.

On Saturday, the victim’s mother alleged that her daughter, an inmate of Prayash shelter home run by non-governmental organisation Vision, was being sexually abused for the last one year by Das. The victim had gathered the courage to inform her mother recently, following which she brought her back to Balangir. 

On March 25 this year, her mother had urged Bhawanipatna CWC to bring her back to Balangir as she was economically capable to maintain her daughter. She also assured the CWC that she will provide her education and regular treatment at Balangir.

Later, a woman member of the CWC counselled both mother and girl and asked the shelter home for deinstitutionalisation of the girl. However, there was no such allegation from the girl at that time, CWC sources said. 

Bhawanipatna CWC has also requested in a letter to its counterpart at Balangir to inquire into the matter and submit a report for necessary action.

On Saturday night, a team of district officials, led by Bhawanipatna Sub-Collector Mirdha Toppo and District Child Protection Officer (DCPO) Sailendu Sekhar Mahapatra, raided Prayash office at Sambhunagar Pada here. They found that the shelter home has nine inmates, including five minor girls.

They verified the documents and interacted with employees and inmates. Members of CWC were also present.

Meanwhile, Das, in a press meet, has appealed to the district administration for a fair investigation into the allegation and said that he suspected a conspiracy being hatched against him and the shelter home.

Bhawanipatna IIC Satya Nanda said the CWC has filed an FIR against the shelter home and further investigation is on. 

Police draw flak

Kalahandi police came in for sharp criticism on Sunday for taking the victim and her mother to Bhawanipatna for questioning without informing the Balangir CWC and DCPU.

A police team from Kalahandi, led by DSP (HRPC) A K Majhi and Bhawanipatna IIC Satya Nanda, along with ASI Sita reached the victim’s house here at 4 pm and took mother-daughter duo in a four-wheeler directly to Bhawanipatna. Balangir CWC Chairman Jogeswar Mohanty said the girl was sexually harassed and under Juvenile Justice Act, police cannot take a minor for questioning without the permission of CWC.

