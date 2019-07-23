Central nod delay hits supply of books to school libraries in Odisha

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR: Delay in approval from Central Project Approval Board (PAB) and directive from Ministry of Human Resource Development (MHRD) has affected procurement of books for school libraries for the current academic session in Odisha.

The School and Mass Education Department has admitted that procurement of library books for elementary and secondary schools in the State is yet to begin due to the delay.

In a recent written reply in the Assembly, School and Mass Education Minister Samir Ranjan Das stated that Odisha Primary Education Programme Authority (OPEPA) has already placed its proposal in the regard before the PAB which is yet to approve it.



The Minister said Rs 45.95 crore has been earmarked for purchase of the books.

The books will be supplied to libraries in 55,103 schools which include 49,425 libraries in elementary schools and 5,588 libraries in secondary schools. However, PAB approval is not the lone issue.



The Minister stated that Odisha is yet to receive any directive for purchase of book in the current academic session from the Ministry of Human Resource Development (MHRD).

OPEPA officials said they are pursuing the matter with the PAB and MHRD for early approval to the State’s proposal. “The approval is generally received by early July. However, it has got delayed this year,” an official from the OPEPA said.

Notably, School and Mass Education Department this year has earmarked Rs18.23 crore to strengthen library facility in all government and government-aided high schools.

Schools with student strength of less than 200 will get Rs 20,000 while those with more than 200 students will get Rs 25,000 to improve the library facility for the students in the campus.