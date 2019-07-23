Home States Odisha

Protest over rape of 8-year-old in Odisha's Angul

Victim was taken away forcibly from the verandah of a shop where she was sleeping along with her uncle, aunt and sisters and found dumped near an Aahar centre near a bus stand in Angul. 

Published: 23rd July 2019

By Express News Service

ANGUL: BJP and SUCI workers took to the streets demanding immediate arrest of the culprits responsible for the rape of an eight-year-old girl two days back. BJP workers led by former MP Rudra Narayan Panu and district president Pratap Pradhan submitted a memorandum to the ADM condemning the incident and demanding arrest of the culprits.

Meanwhile, Angul SDPO Ashwini Kumar Sahu said the case will be solved within a couple of days as police have received some vital leads. He said some people have been detained and interrogation is on.

Sahu said the condition of the victim, who was admitted to SCB Medical College and Hospital is stable.

The girl was taken away forcibly from the verandah of a shop where she was sleeping along with her uncle, aunt and sisters. She was found dumped near an Aahar centre near the town bus stand the next day.

