Confidence boost session for students in Odisha

BHUBANESWAR: Schools in Odisha have been asked to conduct a special session to boost the confidence of students and drive them towards success.

Odisha School Education Programme Authority (OSEPA) has instructed all district project coordinators of Samagra Sikshya to take measures in this regard. The special session, to be organised for students of Class VI to X in all schools on September 17, will be held during the last two periods.



OSEPA has asked the district project coordinators of Samagra Sikshya to direct all schools under their jurisdiction to organise the special session on their campuses on the day.

State Project Director of OSEPA Bhupendra Singh Poonia said the School Student Helpline wing of School and Mass Education Department has come up with some ideas to help students perform well and excel in their studies. The ideas will be discussed during the session.



According to OSPA officials, school teachers have been asked to interact with students during the session and guide them to be happy, avoid negative thoughts, recognise their inner-self, remain active, help others and participate in discussions to gain self-confidence.

The teachers have also been asked to speak about the difficulties they have faced and overcome in their lives as examples to make students understand the need and importance of self-confidence in life.