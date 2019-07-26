Home States Odisha

20 years since Kargil: Martyr’s widow fights legal battle in Odisha

President of district ex-servicemen’s association Mahesh Kar said, every year on July 26, the supreme sacrifice of the soldiers who were martyred on the heights of Kargil is remembered. 

Published: 26th July 2019 07:22 AM  |   Last Updated: 26th July 2019 09:25 AM   |  A+A-

Nibedita and son Soumyaranjan being presented a memento by officers of 12th Mahar at Drass in Kargil

Nibedita and son Soumyaranjan being presented a memento by officers of 12th Mahar at Drass in Kargil | ( Photo | Express )

By Ashis Senapati
Express News Service

KENDRAPARA: It has been two decades since the martyrdom of Army jawan Sachitananda Mallick on the heights of Kargil in 1999, but neither his wife nor his family have received the compensation money, thanks to a protracted dispute.

ALSO READ: A pucca house is not in my fate, says Kargil war hero

Wife Nibedita is locked in a legal battle with her in-laws for the around Rs 30 lakh which was given by the Government and a few private organisations. Sachitananda of Kandiahat village was posted in the Indian Army’s 12th battalion of the Mahar Regiment when he died fighting Pakistani soldiers in Drass sector on June 28, 1999. 

Following the jawan’s death, relationship between Nibedita and her in-laws soured. His mother Malati Mallick filed a civil suit in a Kendrapara court in 1999 to claim her share of the compensation.

Malati died around six months back while her husband and Nibedita’s father-in-law Upendra Mallick had passed away two years back. 

ALSO READ: Remembering Kargil War heroes

Nibedita claimed to have gone through severe financial hardship since the court restrained  her from withdrawing the money. Nonetheless, she has raised her son Soumyaranjan who is 23-years now. 

The mother and son has even visited Drass last year. “It was a proud moment for us. We spent on our own to visit Drass sector despite the financial stress. I hope the case ends soon,” she said. 

On the other hand, Sachitananda’s elder brother Nimai said his parents spent a lot on the legal battle. “But they died without getting justice. After the death of my parents, the case has no meaning.

I lost my brother in the Kargil war and feel proud of his sacrifice for the country,” he said. 

President of district ex-servicemen’s association Mahesh Kar said, every year on July 26, the supreme sacrifice of the soldiers who were martyred on the heights of Kargil, including 11 from Odisha is remembered. 

But parents of several martyrs are still engaged in legal battles with their daughter-in-laws for their share of the compensation amount, he said. 

Stay up to date on all the latest Odisha news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Odisha Kendrapara 20 Years Since Kargil Kargil war
India Matters
Soon, holding cryptocurrencies could land you behind bars
Prime Minister Narendra Modi watches on a screen the successful launch of Chandrayaan-2 by GSLV MkIII-M1 vehicle from Satish Dhawan Space Centre of Sriharikota, in New Delhi on Monday | pti
Chandrayaan-2: India over the moon
YouTube screen grab of Kulbhushan Jadhav (File Photo)
Pakistan should immediately release Kulbhushan Jadhav: India
Minister for External Affairs Dr S Jaishankar. (Photo | Naveen Kumar, EPS)
'MEA working for early release of 18 Indians on board Iran-seized tanker'

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Rhinos with a calf at a highland during floods at the Kaziranga National Park in Nagaon district in Assam. (File Photo | PTI)
No relief for flood-hit Assam as 205 animals die in Kaziranga National Park
President of JR Nagar RWA KSR Murthy showing the rain water harvesting pits in their colony. .in Visakhapatnam. (Photo | G satyanarayana/EPS)
Rainwater Harvesting: This colony in AP has been doing it for 25 years!
Gallery
Inland fishermen struggle to keep their boats from toppling in the strong winds, following heavy rains that lashed Perunguzhi in Thiruvananthapuram, Kerala. (Photo | B P Deepu, EPS)
IN PHOTOS | The many faces of rain
MJ almost 'punched' KP: Aussie seamer Mitchell Johnson in his autobiography revealed how he wanted to punch star English batsman Kevin Pietersen right before the start of the first Test in Cardiff in 2009. The incident happened when both teams were warming up on the field and Pietersen was intentionally hitting balls in the Australians' direction in an effort to disrupt their preparation. Johnson in his autobiography titled 'Resilient' narrated the incident and said he confronted the former England captain face to face. (Photo | AFP)
Ashes 2019: Top 5 England vs Australia controversies to relive ahead of the high-profile tournament
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp