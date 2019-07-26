Home States Odisha

Rain cheer for Jagatsinghpur farmers after dry spell in Odisha

Incessant rains since Wednesday have brought cheer for farmers of the district who were spending sleepless nights over the fate of their crops due to the prevailing dry spell.

Women farmers

For representational purposes (Photo | EPS)

The rains have rekindled the hopes of paddy and vegetable farmers for a good harvest. Jagatsinghpur has received 34 mm rainfall in the last 24 hours. 

However, the showers are yet to make up for the rain deficit in the month of July. The district has received 178 mm rainfall against the normal of 277.03 mm. In June, Jagatsinghpur had received only 141.39 mm rain against the normal of 202.03 mm.

Of the total 86,220 hectare (ha) of land, paddy seeds have been sowed in 17,352 ha so far. Sources said sowing of paddy has been hit in 10,657 ha due to scanty rainfall.

Similarly, farmers have transplanted paddy on 918 ha while 122 ha was affected by deficit rainfall.

Farmers said due to lack of rain, the sown paddy has been completely damaged and there was no stock of seeds left. 

They demanded free supply of paddy seeds or at a subsidised rate to meet the loss.

Deputy Director of Agriculture Ram Chandra Nayak said paddy seeds affected by the deficit rainfall will survive due to the fresh showers. “Since paddy seeds will survive, there is no need to give compensation.

The fresh rains will boost farming activities,” he added.

Meanwhile, a scuffle broke out between farmers of Raghunathpur and Junior Engineer (JE) of Biluakhai Irrigation Section Dalpati Mandal over non-supply of water in sub-canals of Machagaon main canal. 

The farmers alleged that as weeds are yet to be cleaned, the sub-canals have been choked. Due to lack of water, paddy crop has been damaged in vast tracts of land, farmer’s leader Rashmi Ranjan Swain alleged.

Later, Mandal lodged an FIR against Swain and other farmers with Raghunathpur police. Basing on his complaint, a case has been registered.

