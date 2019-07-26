Home States Odisha

Search for missing workers continues at Odisha's Bharatpur mine

13 workers belonging to a private company were working at the Bharatpur open cast coal mine when the accident took place.

Published: 26th July 2019 07:30 AM  |   Last Updated: 26th July 2019 07:30 AM   |  A+A-

mineral exploration, sand mining

For representational purposes ( File Photo | EPS)

By Express News Service

TALCHER: Search operation for three trapped miners in Bharatpur open cast coal mine continued for the second day on Thursday. The rescue team on Wednesday had retrieved one dead body from the debris following earth dump collapse at the mine belonging to Mahanadi Coalfields Ltd. 

“So far, there is no trace of the missing workers from the debris of about 100 feet depth. We cannot say how long the search operation will go on to find out the bodies. Now, it will continue with machines as the NDRF teams expressed helplessness stating that they cannot do anything manually.

ALSO READ: One dead, three trapped as coal mine caves in Odisha's Angul district

The rescue operation was suspended for sometime on Thursday due to heavy downpour,” said Sub-Collector Paresh Nayak.

On Tuesday night, 13 workers belonging to a private company were working at the mine when the accident took place. While nine were rescued, four remained trapped in the debris. 

Two MCL directors OP Singh and KR Basudevan are camping at Talcher and overseeing the rescue operation. Director (Technical) of Coal India also visited the site on Thursday.

Similarly, the senior officials of the Central Mines Safety department are on the spot to probe into the incident.

Describing the mishap as an unfortunate incident, CMD of MCL B N Shukla said the company will take comprehensive measures to prevent any such occurrence in the coal mines across the State. The MCL will provide all help to the injured workers, he added.

Meanwhile, local BJP unit has shut down all the eight coal mines in Talcher from Thursday afternoon demanding safety measures for workers. They also submitted a memorandum to the Sub-Collector in this regard. 

“All the mines are unsafe and there is a need of safety review of all the mining sites. Unless and until the district administration certifies that the mines are safe, we will not allow these to operate,” said Kalandi Samal, State BJP secretary.

Stay up to date on all the latest Odisha news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Odisha Bharatpur Mine
India Matters
Soon, holding cryptocurrencies could land you behind bars
Prime Minister Narendra Modi watches on a screen the successful launch of Chandrayaan-2 by GSLV MkIII-M1 vehicle from Satish Dhawan Space Centre of Sriharikota, in New Delhi on Monday | pti
Chandrayaan-2: India over the moon
YouTube screen grab of Kulbhushan Jadhav (File Photo)
Pakistan should immediately release Kulbhushan Jadhav: India
Minister for External Affairs Dr S Jaishankar. (Photo | Naveen Kumar, EPS)
'MEA working for early release of 18 Indians on board Iran-seized tanker'

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Rhinos with a calf at a highland during floods at the Kaziranga National Park in Nagaon district in Assam. (File Photo | PTI)
No relief for flood-hit Assam as 205 animals die in Kaziranga National Park
President of JR Nagar RWA KSR Murthy showing the rain water harvesting pits in their colony. .in Visakhapatnam. (Photo | G satyanarayana/EPS)
Rainwater Harvesting: This colony in AP has been doing it for 25 years!
Gallery
Inland fishermen struggle to keep their boats from toppling in the strong winds, following heavy rains that lashed Perunguzhi in Thiruvananthapuram, Kerala. (Photo | B P Deepu, EPS)
IN PHOTOS | The many faces of rain
MJ almost 'punched' KP: Aussie seamer Mitchell Johnson in his autobiography revealed how he wanted to punch star English batsman Kevin Pietersen right before the start of the first Test in Cardiff in 2009. The incident happened when both teams were warming up on the field and Pietersen was intentionally hitting balls in the Australians' direction in an effort to disrupt their preparation. Johnson in his autobiography titled 'Resilient' narrated the incident and said he confronted the former England captain face to face. (Photo | AFP)
Ashes 2019: Top 5 England vs Australia controversies to relive ahead of the high-profile tournament
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp