Home States Odisha

Not enough water in Odisha's Kolab dam for irrigation 

Water level for Upper Kolab reservoir's full capacity is 858 metres, which is usually registered after departure of monsoon.

Published: 27th July 2019 07:57 AM  |   Last Updated: 27th July 2019 07:57 AM   |  A+A-

Water being released from a sluice gate of Upper Kolab Dam

Water being released from a sluice gate of Upper Kolab Dam | ( Photo |EPS )

By Express News Service

JEYPORE: Water level in Upper Kolab dam reservoir has gone down by three metres due to deficit rainfall in the catchment areas, touching its lowest  in five years. 

While rains on Friday brought some relief to farmers, it was of little help in improving the water level in the reservoir. After dry spell over a week, rains lashed Koraput district on Thursday evening and Friday. Around 45 mm of rainfall was recorded in the last 24 hours.

ALSO READ: Paradip Port Trust to regulate water supply release in wake of water crisis in Odisha

The reservoir’s full capacity is 858 metres, which is usually registered after departure of monsoon. However, the catchment areas have not received good rainfall in the last one month leading to water deficit in the reservoir.

ALSO READ: Bonda tribe's endless quest for drinking water in Odisha

As on Wednesday, the water level stood at 847 metres as against 850 metres on this day last year. As many as 25,000 farmers in ayacut areas of Upper Kolab depend on the reservoir for irrigation water. The low water level this year is going to affect the kharif crop in Jeypore, Kotpad, Kundra and Borrigumma blocks. 

The irrigation wing of Water Resources department has planned to irrigate about 42,500 hectares of land this kharif season.

Upper Kolab project authorities said  that if there is no good rainfall in the next five days, they will have to check water supply in the irrigation canals for kharif crop.

It has been decided to supply irrigation water on rotation basis in canals.

Stay up to date on all the latest Odisha news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Odisha Odisha Water Crisis Kolab Dam
India Matters
Soon, holding cryptocurrencies could land you behind bars
Prime Minister Narendra Modi watches on a screen the successful launch of Chandrayaan-2 by GSLV MkIII-M1 vehicle from Satish Dhawan Space Centre of Sriharikota, in New Delhi on Monday | pti
Chandrayaan-2: India over the moon
YouTube screen grab of Kulbhushan Jadhav (File Photo)
Pakistan should immediately release Kulbhushan Jadhav: India
Minister for External Affairs Dr S Jaishankar. (Photo | Naveen Kumar, EPS)
'MEA working for early release of 18 Indians on board Iran-seized tanker'

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Massive blaze guts three buses at Koyambedu Omni bus terminus
Scientist, President, mentor - Dr APJ Abdul Kalam popularly called 'The Missile Man of India' is remembered for his contributions to the country in many roles. The humble President was a great scientist, an inspiring leader, and above anything else, he was a simple and a very strong human being. Here are his most inspiring and bestselling books.(Express Photo Service)
Teacher extraordinaire Kalam's blueprint for a creative education system
Gallery
P.T. Usha at 1984 Los Angeles Olympics: Champion track and field runner P.T. Usha finished fourth with a time difference that was as small as one-hundredth of a second. Nawal Moutawakal (Morocco) won the gold and Ann Louise (Sweden) the silver medal as Us
Indians who missed out on Olympic medals by a whisker
As Dhanush turns 36 today, let us take a look at some of the rare photos of the multitalented star. (File Photo | PTI and EPS)
Happy birthday Dhanush: Check out some rare photos of the 'Vada Chennai' star
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp