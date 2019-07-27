Not enough water in Odisha's Kolab dam for irrigation 

By Express News Service

JEYPORE: Water level in Upper Kolab dam reservoir has gone down by three metres due to deficit rainfall in the catchment areas, touching its lowest in five years.

While rains on Friday brought some relief to farmers, it was of little help in improving the water level in the reservoir. After dry spell over a week, rains lashed Koraput district on Thursday evening and Friday. Around 45 mm of rainfall was recorded in the last 24 hours.



The reservoir’s full capacity is 858 metres, which is usually registered after departure of monsoon. However, the catchment areas have not received good rainfall in the last one month leading to water deficit in the reservoir.



As on Wednesday, the water level stood at 847 metres as against 850 metres on this day last year. As many as 25,000 farmers in ayacut areas of Upper Kolab depend on the reservoir for irrigation water. The low water level this year is going to affect the kharif crop in Jeypore, Kotpad, Kundra and Borrigumma blocks.

The irrigation wing of Water Resources department has planned to irrigate about 42,500 hectares of land this kharif season.



Upper Kolab project authorities said that if there is no good rainfall in the next five days, they will have to check water supply in the irrigation canals for kharif crop.



It has been decided to supply irrigation water on rotation basis in canals.