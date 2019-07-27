Home States Odisha

Odisha government to give Rs 190 crore loan for cyclone Fani hit farmers

The loanee Odisha farmers will also be included in Pradhan Mantri Fasal Bima Yojana (PMFBY) and efforts are on to provide alternative farming to them in Fani ravaged areas.

Published: 27th July 2019 08:14 AM  |   Last Updated: 27th July 2019 08:14 AM   |  A+A-

Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik of Odisha at his residence Naveen Nivas in Bhubaneswar on Monday

Odisha Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik (File Photo| EPS)

By Express News Service

PURI: The state government will provide Rs 190 crore loan to Fani-affected farmers of the district through cooperative banks. It was decided at a district agriculture meeting here on Thursday.

ALSO READ: Odisha CM Naveen Patnaik releases report on state police's work during cyclone Fani

So far, banks have sanctioned Rs 125 crore to the needy farmers. The loanee farmers will also be included in Pradhan Mantri Fasal Bima Yojana (PMFBY) and efforts are on to provide alternative farming to them in the cyclone ravaged areas. Under the integrated farming, a farmer could go for paddy, vegetable, pisciculture and poultry farming.

Project Director of DRDA Vishal Singh said paddy on 20,000 hectare has been washed away. Farmers would be given input subsidy. The rural, cooperative and commercial banks have been advised to extend loans to the needy farmers this season. 

ALSO READ: Weaver birds not wavered by Cyclone Fani in Odisha

This year, the Agriculture department targets to cover paddy on 1.61 lakh hectare and non-paddy crops on 19,000 ha.

He said subsidy would be given to farmers under direct benefit transfer (DBT) system. The Agriculture department would provide quality seeds of sunflower, potato, groundnut and tomato to farmers, besides fertiliser. 

Among others, Deputy Director of Agriculture S Chandrashekhar Rao, Deputy Director of Horticulture Nabakishore Tada and Agriculture Scientist Sanjay Kumar Mohanty were present.
 

Stay up to date on all the latest Odisha news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Odisha Odisha Government Naveen Patnaik Cyclone Fani
India Matters
Soon, holding cryptocurrencies could land you behind bars
Prime Minister Narendra Modi watches on a screen the successful launch of Chandrayaan-2 by GSLV MkIII-M1 vehicle from Satish Dhawan Space Centre of Sriharikota, in New Delhi on Monday | pti
Chandrayaan-2: India over the moon
YouTube screen grab of Kulbhushan Jadhav (File Photo)
Pakistan should immediately release Kulbhushan Jadhav: India
Minister for External Affairs Dr S Jaishankar. (Photo | Naveen Kumar, EPS)
'MEA working for early release of 18 Indians on board Iran-seized tanker'

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Massive blaze guts three buses at Koyambedu Omni bus terminus
Scientist, President, mentor - Dr APJ Abdul Kalam popularly called 'The Missile Man of India' is remembered for his contributions to the country in many roles. The humble President was a great scientist, an inspiring leader, and above anything else, he was a simple and a very strong human being. Here are his most inspiring and bestselling books.(Express Photo Service)
Teacher extraordinaire Kalam's blueprint for a creative education system
Gallery
P.T. Usha at 1984 Los Angeles Olympics: Champion track and field runner P.T. Usha finished fourth with a time difference that was as small as one-hundredth of a second. Nawal Moutawakal (Morocco) won the gold and Ann Louise (Sweden) the silver medal as Us
Indians who missed out on Olympic medals by a whisker
As Dhanush turns 36 today, let us take a look at some of the rare photos of the multitalented star. (File Photo | PTI and EPS)
Happy birthday Dhanush: Check out some rare photos of the 'Vada Chennai' star
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp