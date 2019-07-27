Rainfall brings down deficit by four per cent in Odisha

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR: In a major respite for the people of Odisha, rainfall deficit which stood at 32 per cent earlier in the week has now come down by four per cent after increase in rainfall activity in the last two days.

India Meteorological Department (IMD) on Friday said the rainfall deficit between June 1 and July 26 is 28 per cent.



IMD officials said under the influence of the cyclonic circulation over northern parts of West Bengal and neighbourhood, a low pressure area has formed over north-west Bay of Bengal and adjoining coastal areas of West Bengal, which has enhanced the rainfall activity in the state.

This apart, a fresh low pressure area is likely to form over north-west Bay of Bengal and neighbourhood around July 31 and more rains might occur in the state during the period.



“Southwest monsoon has been active over Odisha. Light to moderate rainfall and thundershower activities are expected to occur at most places in the state on Saturday and Sunday,” Director, Bhubaneswar Meteorological Centre, HR Biswas said.

On Saturday, very heavy rainfall might occur at isolated places in Nabarangpur, Kalahandi, Bolangir, Nuapada, Bargarh and Sonepur districts. Similarly, light to moderate rainfall is expected to occur at many places in the State on Monday and Tuesday next week.

In the last 24 hours till 8.30 am on Friday, Jagatsinghpur district received 91 mm rainfall, followed by Puri 60.7 mm, Cuttack 53.7 mm, Kendrapara 50.6 mm and Khurda 50.2 mm.