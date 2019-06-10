Odisha CM Naveen Patnaik leaves for New Delhi, Fani aid on mind

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR: Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik on Sunday left on a week-long visit to New Delhi amidst intense media speculation over BJD MP from Cuttack, Bhartruhari Mahatab becoming the Deputy Speaker of Lok Sabha.

As there has been no official word from the BJD either confirming or rejecting the possibility of BJD accepting the offer for the post of Deputy Speaker, speculation is rife whether the issue will be raised by the Chief Minister during his meeting with the Prime Minister.

During his meeting with the Prime Minister which is likely on June 11, the Chief Minister is expected to raise a host of issues with him.

Naveen told media persons that he will discuss the ongoing restoration work and the loss that the State incurred in the cyclonic storm Fani which hit Odisha coast on May 3.

ALSO READ: Naveen-Modi meet on June 11, focus on Odisha

He will also meet President Ram Nath Kovind on May 11.

The need for adequate Central assistance to deal with natural calamities is expected to be emphasised during the discussion.

The demand for special category state status for Odisha is also likely to be raised by Naveen.

Besides, the Chief Minister is scheduled to attend the fifth meeting of the Governing Council of Niti Aayog on June 15.

During his stay, Naveen is likely to meet several Union Ministers to discuss Central government schemes.

Official sources maintained that the Centre’s flagship health programme Ayushman Bharat, as well as PM-KISAN, are likely to figure during the discussions.