Home States Odisha

Odisha CM Naveen Patnaik leaves for New Delhi, Fani aid on mind

The need for adequate central assistance to deal with natural calamities in Odisha is expected to be emphasised during Naveen Patnaik's meeting with PM Modi.

Published: 10th June 2019 09:21 AM  |   Last Updated: 10th June 2019 12:50 PM   |  A+A-

PM Narendra Modi with Odisha CM Naveen Patnaik

PM Narendra Modi with Odisha CM Naveen Patnaik (File Photo | EPS)

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR: Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik on Sunday left on a week-long visit to New Delhi amidst intense media speculation over BJD MP from Cuttack, Bhartruhari Mahatab becoming the Deputy Speaker of Lok Sabha.

As there has been no official word from the BJD either confirming or rejecting the possibility of BJD accepting the offer for the post of Deputy Speaker, speculation is rife whether the issue will be raised by the Chief Minister during his meeting with the Prime Minister.

During his meeting with the Prime Minister which is likely on June 11, the Chief Minister is expected to raise a host of issues with him.

Naveen told media persons that he will discuss the ongoing restoration work and the loss that the State incurred in the cyclonic storm Fani which hit Odisha coast on May 3.

ALSO READ: Naveen-Modi meet on June 11, focus on Odisha

He will also meet President Ram Nath Kovind on May 11.

The need for adequate Central assistance to deal with natural calamities is expected to be emphasised during the discussion.

The demand for special category state status for Odisha is also likely to be raised by Naveen.

Besides, the Chief Minister is scheduled to attend the fifth meeting of the Governing Council of Niti Aayog on June 15.

During his stay, Naveen is likely to meet several Union Ministers to discuss Central government schemes.

Official sources maintained that the Centre’s flagship health programme Ayushman Bharat, as well as PM-KISAN, are likely to figure during the discussions.

Stay up to date on all the latest Odisha news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Naveen Patnaik Narendra Modi Naveen Patnaik Narendra Modi meet Odisha Fani Cyclone Fani

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Actors Crazy Mohan (R) and Manivannan in 'Sishya'. (File Photo | EPS)
RIP 'Crazy' Mohan: Tamil cinema will miss its original funny man
actor-writer Girish Karnad at the 7th edition of 'Bangalore Literature Festival BLF in Bengaluru. (File | PTI)
Why India will miss Girish Karnad
Gallery
Playwright, actor and screenwriter Crazy Mohan died on Monday at Chennai's Kauvery Hospital, after suffering a massive heart attack. (File Photo | EPS)
Check out some rare photos of playwright and actor Crazy Mohan
Girish Karnad gestures after addressing the media in Bangalore as Jnanpith awardee U R Ananthamurthy looks on. (File Photo | EPS)
Girish Karnad: Remembering the multifaceted man who straddled the worlds of theatre and cinema
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp