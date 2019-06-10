Odisha's Aska MP writes to Rajnath Singh, asks him to trace missing pilot Sunit Mohanty

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR: Aska MP Pramila Bisoyi has urged Defence Minister Rajnath Singh to expedite search operation for Indian Air Force (IAF) transport aircraft An-32 and trace Odia pilot Sunit Mohanty.

Flight Lieutenant Sunit, a native of Baliapalli village under Kabisuryanagar block of Ganjam district, was among 13 crew and passengers onboard the aircraft that went missing in Arunachal Pradesh on June 3.

ALSO READ: Ganjam native among 13 missing An-32 crew

Appraising the situation of Sunit’s family members, Pramila has requested Singh on whereabouts of the Odia pilot.

“Sunit belongs to my Parliamentary constituency. His parents are under tremendous stress since the incident was reported. It is very painful to see their plight. I request you to expedite the search operation for IAF An-32 aircraft and bring back Mohanty along with other members,” she wrote to Singh.