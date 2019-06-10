Tribals sacrifice animals for good rainfall, harvest in Odisha

By Express News Service

JEYPORE: Scores of animals were sacrificed by the tribals at Biripani temple in Gadapadar village under Jeypore block on Saturday to appease the Goddess for good rain and harvest.

Tribals of undivided Koraput district have been cultivating the land for the last 200 years as per the weather forecast made by their headmen.

The weather forecast made during the annual ritual of tribal communities known as Biripani yatra is considered as rain parameter by tribals every year.

ALSO READ: 11-year-old boy ‘sacrificed’ for good harvest in Odisha

During the festival, the headmen make the rain predictions based on which tribals select kharif crops for cultivation.

As per the practice, the tribal priests of Biripani temple perform a special ritual, including sacrifice of animals, before the Goddess.

Later, the headmen and tribals march in a procession from the village alter to the nearby Gadapdar hill where they believe that the rain god resides in a divine pit.

Only selected headmen are allowed to perform the ritual at the divine pit for rain forecast.

After the rituals are completed, one of the priests puts his right hand inside the pit chanting mantras to invoke the rain god and local Goddess to show signs of rain.

It is believed that if the pit gets filled up with water when the priest puts his hand in it then there would be good rainfall and good harvest.

If there is less water in the pit, then there would be medium rains. If it is found dry, then there would be drought.

This year, the priests predicted good rainfall and harvest. They advised the tribals to start the cropping process. “We are happy that the priest predicted good rains and harvest this year,” said Ram Pujari, a tribal devotee of Kundra.

Hundreds of tribals from Jeypore, Koraput, Kundra, Kotpad, Boipariguda and Borrigumma areas thronged the temple and participated in the yatra.

Traditional belief

The weather forecast made during the annual ritual of tribal communities known as Biripani yatra is considered as rain parameter by tribals every year.

As per the practice, the tribal priests of Biripani temple perform a special ritual, including the sacrifice of animals, before the Goddess.

It is believed that if the pit gets filled up with water when the priest puts his hand in it then there would be good rainfall and good harvest.