Home States Odisha

Day after Dhenkanal wall collapse, Rs 40 lakh sanctioned to develop haat

A day after four vendors were killed in wall collapse at the Alasua Haat in the town, Dhenkanal Collector directed to renovate the place at a cost of Rs 40 lakh on Monday.

Published: 11th June 2019 09:20 AM  |   Last Updated: 11th June 2019 11:46 AM   |  A+A-

wall collapse

From an earlier wall collapse incident in Kozhikode. For representational purposes (File Photo | EPS)

By Express News Service

DHENKANAL: A day after four vendors were killed in wall collapse at the Alasua Haat in the town, Dhenkanal Collector directed to renovate the place at a cost of Rs 40 lakh on Monday. 

Collector Nikhil Pawan Kalyan, who is the Chairman of Dhenkanal Municipality, held a meeting with the officials of the municipality and district administration to take stock of the progress of development works of the Haat. 

ALSO READ: Four vendors killed as wall caves in Odisha

At the meeting, Kalyan took the decision to expedite the stalled works.

The 300-year-old facility spread over more than four acres of land, where business starts late in the morning, provides a platform for vegetable and spice vendors from the district and outside to sell their produce. 

However, the market depicts a picture of neglect as basic facilities like a public toilet, drinking water, rest shed and others are yet to come up at the facility. 

The market was earlier under the control of the Regulated Marketing Society (RMC) headed by the Sub-Collector of Dhenkanal. Last year, it was handed over to Dhenkanal Municipality which also received Rs 8 lakh collected from the vendors. 

Later, the then Municipality chairman Sudhansu Kumar Dalei laid the foundation stone of a slaughterhouse and a few other projects at the market. 

However, the work did not progress as Dalei left the post and his responsibility was taken over by the Collector. Executive Officer of Dhenkanal Municipality Atanu Kumar Samant said the civic body collects revenue of around Rs 60,000 from the vendors in the market.

Stay up to date on all the latest Odisha news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Odisha Odisha boundary wall collapse Odisha accident Dhenkanal boundary wall collapse

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
actor-writer Girish Karnad at the 7th edition of 'Bangalore Literature Festival BLF in Bengaluru. (File | PTI)
Life was an endless play for Girish Karnad
Actors Crazy Mohan (R) and Manivannan in 'Sishya'. (File Photo | EPS)
RIP 'Crazy' Mohan: Tamil cinema will miss its original funny man
Gallery
Playwright, actor and screenwriter Crazy Mohan died on Monday at Chennai's Kauvery Hospital, after suffering a massive heart attack. (File Photo | EPS)
Check out some rare photos of playwright and actor Crazy Mohan
Girish Karnad gestures after addressing the media in Bangalore as Jnanpith awardee U R Ananthamurthy looks on. (File Photo | EPS)
Girish Karnad: Remembering the multifaceted man who straddled the worlds of theatre and cinema
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp