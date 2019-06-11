Day after Dhenkanal wall collapse, Rs 40 lakh sanctioned to develop haat

By Express News Service

DHENKANAL: A day after four vendors were killed in wall collapse at the Alasua Haat in the town, Dhenkanal Collector directed to renovate the place at a cost of Rs 40 lakh on Monday.

Collector Nikhil Pawan Kalyan, who is the Chairman of Dhenkanal Municipality, held a meeting with the officials of the municipality and district administration to take stock of the progress of development works of the Haat.

At the meeting, Kalyan took the decision to expedite the stalled works.

The 300-year-old facility spread over more than four acres of land, where business starts late in the morning, provides a platform for vegetable and spice vendors from the district and outside to sell their produce.

However, the market depicts a picture of neglect as basic facilities like a public toilet, drinking water, rest shed and others are yet to come up at the facility.

The market was earlier under the control of the Regulated Marketing Society (RMC) headed by the Sub-Collector of Dhenkanal. Last year, it was handed over to Dhenkanal Municipality which also received Rs 8 lakh collected from the vendors.

Later, the then Municipality chairman Sudhansu Kumar Dalei laid the foundation stone of a slaughterhouse and a few other projects at the market.

However, the work did not progress as Dalei left the post and his responsibility was taken over by the Collector. Executive Officer of Dhenkanal Municipality Atanu Kumar Samant said the civic body collects revenue of around Rs 60,000 from the vendors in the market.