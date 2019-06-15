Fresh jaundice outbreak in Odisha's Cuttack

By Express News Service

CUTTACK: Fresh outbreak of jaundice has spread panic among residents of Sankarpur locality in the city.

In the last one week, more than 10 persons have been affected by the waterborne disease in Sankarpur Diha Sahi and Barik Sahi under Ward no 37 of Cuttack Municipal Corporation (CMC).

Use of contaminated water due to leakage in supply pipelines stretching near drains is stated to be the cause behind the resurgence of the disease.

Though drains have been overflowing at Sankarpur Diha Sahi and Barik Sahi for the last one week, no step has been taken to clear the clogged drains despite repeated complaints, alleged the residents.

Acting on the allegation, PHEO officials took stock of the situation by inspecting the drinking water supply pipelines passing through drains.

“We inspected the affected areas and the contamination of drinking water is suspected to be due to leakage in pipelines at some places,” said PHEO Executive Engineer Sushant Ghadei.

Alternative arrangement has been made for the supply of drinking water though tankers.

Besides, sanitation programme will be intensified in the affected areas, he added.