Home States Odisha

BJP, BJD on Patkura assembly seat election mode 

Congress, which has fielded a newcomer Jayanta Mohanty, is also readying for the high profile electoral battle.

Published: 17th June 2019 10:05 AM  |   Last Updated: 17th June 2019 10:05 AM   |  A+A-

BJP flags, BJP logo

Representational image of BJP (File Photo)

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR: The proposed visit of Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik to Baladev Jew temple in Kendrapara has once again brought the spotlight back on polls to Patkura Assembly seat which is likely to be announced by the Election Commission of India (ECI) soon.

ALSO READ: BJP leaders meet, discuss Odisha's Bijepur, Patkura by-poll strategy

While the ruling BJD has already stationed senior leaders including Ministers and MLAs in different panchayats of the constituency to ensure victory for its candidate Sabitri Agarwala, the BJP, which has fielded veteran Bijoy Mohapatra, has also launched a massive voter outreach exercise to counter the propaganda of the ruling party.

BJP’s Lok Sabha Member from Bhubaneswar Aparajita Sarangi has started door-to-door campaign in Patkura.

ALSO READ: BJD's prestige at stake, on overdrive to win Odisha's Patkura assembly constituency

Sarangi along with Mohapatra conducted a massive roadshow in the constituency on Friday in an attempt to woo the voters.

Sources said BJP has engaged Aparajita to campaign for Mohapatra aiming to make a dent on the ruling BJD’s hold over women voters.

In the recently-concluded Lok Sabha and Assembly elections, BJD candidates in many constituencies trounced their rivals because of the support from women voters due to several schemes launched by the state government for them. 

Mohapatra had represented Patkura Assembly constituency four times successively from 1980 to 1995. However, he has not been able to enter the Assembly for the last 19 years.  

Election to Patkura was deferred twice, first due to the death of BJD candidate Bed Prakash Agarwala and later for extremely severe cyclonic storm Fani. 

Congress, which has fielded a newcomer Jayanta Mohanty, is also readying for the high profile electoral battle.

Stay up to date on all the latest Odisha news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
BJD BJP Patkura Patkura elections ECI

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Former India captain Kapil Dev in Chennai on Friday . (Photo | D Sampath Kumar, EPS)
Kapil Dev on his favourite cricketers at World Cup 2019, Virat Kohli, Hardik Pandya and more
For representational purposes
At this Chennai farm, you can pick your mangoes and eat them too!
Gallery
It was a day when everything went right for India
Clinical India demolish Pakistan to make it 7-0 in World Cup
Fans getting ready for India-Pakistan (Photo | Atreyo Mukhopadhyay, EPS)
India vs Pakistan: Fans flock to Old Trafford for crucial World Cup 2019 clash
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp