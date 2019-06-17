BJP, BJD on Patkura assembly seat election mode 

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR: The proposed visit of Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik to Baladev Jew temple in Kendrapara has once again brought the spotlight back on polls to Patkura Assembly seat which is likely to be announced by the Election Commission of India (ECI) soon.

While the ruling BJD has already stationed senior leaders including Ministers and MLAs in different panchayats of the constituency to ensure victory for its candidate Sabitri Agarwala, the BJP, which has fielded veteran Bijoy Mohapatra, has also launched a massive voter outreach exercise to counter the propaganda of the ruling party.

BJP’s Lok Sabha Member from Bhubaneswar Aparajita Sarangi has started door-to-door campaign in Patkura.

Sarangi along with Mohapatra conducted a massive roadshow in the constituency on Friday in an attempt to woo the voters.

Sources said BJP has engaged Aparajita to campaign for Mohapatra aiming to make a dent on the ruling BJD’s hold over women voters.

In the recently-concluded Lok Sabha and Assembly elections, BJD candidates in many constituencies trounced their rivals because of the support from women voters due to several schemes launched by the state government for them.

Mohapatra had represented Patkura Assembly constituency four times successively from 1980 to 1995. However, he has not been able to enter the Assembly for the last 19 years.

Election to Patkura was deferred twice, first due to the death of BJD candidate Bed Prakash Agarwala and later for extremely severe cyclonic storm Fani.

Congress, which has fielded a newcomer Jayanta Mohanty, is also readying for the high profile electoral battle.