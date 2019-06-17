BSF troopers perform yoga in Malkangiri's Swabhiman Anchal

By Express News Service

MALKANGIRI: Ahead of International Yoga Day on June 21, Border Security Force (BSF) personnel performed yoga at Swabhiman Anchal, on the other side of Chitrakonda reservoir, on Sunday.

The BSF personnel were seen performing various ‘asanas’ in their Company Operating Bases (COB) in the Maoist hotbeds of Janbai, Badapada, Jantapai and Chitrakonda.

Commandant A K Arya said yoga is practised regularly in all the COBs.

“Yoga is our regular schedule and practising it every day has given a boost to the personnel’s morale and also ability to withstand tough situation and harsh climatic conditions,” he said.

Arya said yoga acts as a stress buster and is important for the force’s personnel as they are deployed in the most difficult areas of the country as part of their duty.

He said the personnel and public in large numbers would participate in the International Yoga Day celebrations to be organised at all COBs, including Chitrakonda, on June 21.

