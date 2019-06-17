Home States Odisha

BSF troopers perform yoga in Malkangiri's Swabhiman Anchal

The BSF personnel were seen performing various ‘asanas’ in their Company Operating Bases in the Maoist hotbeds of Janbai, Badapada, Jantapai and Chitrakonda.

Published: 17th June 2019 06:56 AM  |   Last Updated: 17th June 2019 06:56 AM   |  A+A-

BSF personnel performing yoga on the premises of a Company Operating Base (COB) at Janbai in Swabhiman Anchal on Sunday.

BSF personnel performing yoga on the premises of a Company Operating Base (COB) at Janbai in Swabhiman Anchal on Sunday. (Photo | EPS)

By Express News Service

MALKANGIRI: Ahead of International Yoga Day on June 21, Border Security Force (BSF) personnel performed yoga at Swabhiman Anchal, on the other side of Chitrakonda reservoir,  on Sunday.

The BSF personnel were seen performing various ‘asanas’ in their Company Operating Bases (COB) in the Maoist hotbeds of Janbai, Badapada, Jantapai and Chitrakonda.

ALSO READ: Yoga instructor transforms lives in Odisha

Commandant A K Arya said yoga is practised regularly in all the COBs.

“Yoga is our regular schedule and practising it every day has given a boost to the personnel’s morale and also ability to withstand tough situation and harsh climatic conditions,” he said.

ALSO READ: PM Modi plays catch-up with this yoga master

Arya said yoga acts as a stress buster and is important for the force’s personnel as they are deployed in the most difficult areas of the country as part of their duty.

He said the personnel and public in large numbers would participate in the International Yoga Day celebrations to be organised at all COBs, including Chitrakonda, on June 21.
 

Stay up to date on all the latest Odisha news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
BSF International Yoga Day yogaforall Odisha Malkangiri Swabhiman Anchal

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Former India captain Kapil Dev in Chennai on Friday . (Photo | D Sampath Kumar, EPS)
Kapil Dev on his favourite cricketers at World Cup 2019, Virat Kohli, Hardik Pandya and more
For representational purposes
At this Chennai farm, you can pick your mangoes and eat them too!
Gallery
It was a day when everything went right for India
Clinical India demolish Pakistan to make it 7-0 in World Cup
Fans getting ready for India-Pakistan (Photo | Atreyo Mukhopadhyay, EPS)
India vs Pakistan: Fans flock to Old Trafford for crucial World Cup 2019 clash
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp