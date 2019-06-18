Anti-polythene drive in Odisha's Balasore

By Express News Service

BALASORE: With repeated awareness campaigns on plastic hazards failing to yield the desired result, the district administration on Monday launched a drive against use of polythene bags in Balasore town and nearby areas.

The municipality, which consists of 31 Wards, has a population of around 1.5 lakh. Though the administration has carried out several campaigns to educate people on the ill-effects of plastic, use of polythene bags continues unabated in the town areas.

Residents alleged that polythene is the major cause of pollution in the town. Satyabrata Roul of Makalpur area in the town said polythene bags posed a serious health and environmental hazard.

“Drains and dustbins are overflowing with polythene bags. Roadside vendors are the prime contributor to the plastic pollution,” he said.

For the last two days, Balasore Municipality had embarked on a drive to create awareness among people against use of polythene bags.

Collector Ramesh Chandra Rout said the district administration has taken a serious note of rampant use of polythene bags.

“The drive has been launched keeping in view the rise in pollution due polythene bags. Three teams have been formed to educate shopkeepers on hazards of polythene. Later, a fine of up to Rs 500 will be imposed on vendors violating the polythene ban,” he added.