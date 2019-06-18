Home States Odisha

Anti-polythene drive in Odisha's Balasore

Balasore Municipality had embarked on a drive to create awareness among people against use of polythene bags. 

Published: 18th June 2019 08:38 AM  |   Last Updated: 18th June 2019 08:38 AM   |  A+A-

plastic ban

For representational purposes

By Express News Service

BALASORE: With repeated awareness campaigns on plastic hazards failing to yield the desired result, the district administration on Monday launched a drive against use of polythene bags in Balasore town and nearby areas.

The municipality, which consists of 31 Wards, has a population of around 1.5 lakh. Though the administration has carried out several campaigns to educate people on the ill-effects of plastic, use of polythene bags continues unabated in the town areas. 

ALSO READ: Bhubaneswar Municipal Corporation begins fine collection from vendors violating polythene norms​

Residents alleged that polythene is the major cause of pollution in the town. Satyabrata Roul of Makalpur area in the town said polythene bags posed a serious health and environmental hazard.

“Drains and dustbins are overflowing with polythene bags. Roadside vendors are the prime contributor to the plastic pollution,” he said.

For the last two days, Balasore Municipality had embarked on a drive to create awareness among people against use of polythene bags. 

Collector Ramesh Chandra Rout said the district administration has taken a serious note of rampant use of polythene bags.

“The drive has been launched keeping in view the rise in pollution due polythene bags. Three teams have been formed to educate shopkeepers on hazards of polythene. Later, a fine of up to Rs 500 will be imposed on vendors violating the polythene ban,” he added.

Stay up to date on all the latest Odisha news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Odisha Balasore Balasore anti polythene drive

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Former India captain Kapil Dev in Chennai on Friday . (Photo | D Sampath Kumar, EPS)
Kapil Dev on his favourite cricketers at World Cup 2019, Virat Kohli, Hardik Pandya and more
For representational purposes
At this Chennai farm, you can pick your mangoes and eat them too!
Gallery
It was a comprehensive display by West Indies
Bangladesh register second-highest World Cup chase at Taunton
It was a day when everything went right for India
Clinical India demolish Pakistan to make it 7-0 in World Cup
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp