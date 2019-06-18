Home States Odisha

Odisha HC Bar Association intensify agitation against appointment of absentee lawyers as judges

Orissa High Court Bar Association on Monday intensified its agitation against promotion of lawyers, who are not regular practitioners of High Court to the post of Judge.

Published: 18th June 2019

By Express News Service

CUTTACK: Odisha High Court Bar Association on Monday intensified its agitation against promotion of lawyers, who are not regular practitioners of High Court to the post of Judge.

As part of the protest, lawyers have decided to boycott the courts of Chief Justice KS Jhaveri and two senior most judges - Justice Sanju Panda and Justice SK Mishra, till June 26.

The lawyers, who started wearing black badges to court on May 17, last working day before summer vacation, resumed the agitation after court reopened on Monday, said association president Gopal Krushna Mohanty.

The boycott will continue until a future course of action is decided in its next meeting on June 26.

Meanwhile, a delegation of the association will meet Chief Justice of India, Union Minister for Law and Justice and Prime Minister, he said. 

In May, they had submitted a memorandum of appeals to the President, Prime Minister, Union Minister of Law and Justice and CJI seeking their intervention against recommendation of lawyers who are ‘outsiders’ for judge of the High Court.

The Association had termed lawyers who are not regular practitioners of the Odisha High Court as ‘outsiders’ while passing a resolution against elevating them to post of judge.

Mohanty said the association had only received an acknowledgement of receiving their memorandum of appeal from the Prime Minister’s Office which said it has been forwarded to the ministry of law and justice for necessary action.

The three courts of collegium recommends names for appointment as a judge in the High Court when it reopened after vacation.

The Association is opposing recommendation of names of “outsiders” for appointment as judge of the court on the ground that it is illegal and detrimental to the interest of eligible and competent member lawyers.

