Odisha's Similipal tribals pull chariot to celebrate Deba Snana Purnima

BARIPADA: Ahead of the world-famous car festival of Lord Jagannath in Puri, tribals of Similipal Biosphere Reserve in Mayurbhanj district on Monday pulled the chariot at Gudialbandh village on the occasion of Deba Snana Purnima.

As per traditions, the servitors bathed the deities early in the morning and later, devotees pulled the chariot of the Trinity to Mausima temple located one km away from the village.

The Trinity’s return journey will take place on Tuesday evening.

Priest of the temple Jogendraji said since 1987, the tribals have been celebrating Rath Yatra on the occasion of Deba Snana Purnima.

“This is the biggest festival for tribals living in remote areas of Similipal Biosphere Reserve,” he said.

Thousands thronged Gudialbandh to witness and participate in the chariot pulling ceremony.