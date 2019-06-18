Shutdown of Cuttack's SCB Medical college OPDs on June 17 give patients tough time

By Express News Service

CUTTACK: Health services and patient care bore the brunt of doctors’ strike as Out-Patient Departments (OPDs) of SCB Medical College and Hospital here on Monday shut down.

Doctors ceased work in response to a nation-wide strike called by the Indian Medical Association (IMA) protesting violence against doctors in West Bengal.

Many patients coming from distant areas had a tough time in getting medical services. More than 5,000 patients visit OPDs of SCBMCH everyday.

“I came from Bargarh as my wife is suffering from acute stomach pain but couldn’t see a doctor as OPDs are closed. I have no option but to stay in a lodge and wait for tomorrow,” said Maheswar Swain.

SCBMCH Superintendent CBK Mohanty said while junior doctors and students were boycotting work, steps were taken to ensure normal functioning of casualty and other emergency services by deploying additional doctors.

“Emergency services in the hospital are not affected by the strike. We had diverted as many as 2,673 patients deprived of OPD services to casualty department,” said Mohanty.