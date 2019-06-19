Votes bought, alleges Odisha's Koraput MP Jayram Pangi

By Express News Service

KORAPUT: Former Koraput MP Jayram Pangi said he lost the elections this time due to division of votes.

At a meeting of BJP members here on Monday, he also alleged that a South Indian company distributed money on behalf of BJD candidates for the seat to influence voters in Koraput Parliamentary constituency.

He said a section of voters thought that he was contesting on BJD ticket as a result of which, his vote share was divided.

He further alleged that members of the company, Mythri Infra, were caught red-handed while distributing money in Chandka village in Pottangi Assembly constituency.

“But due to blessings of the third floor, they managed to escape police dragnet,” he said.

The BJP candidate of Koraput Assembly segment Tripurari Goroda, who had also lost the election, said there were not enough party workers at grassroots level and there is a need to activate the party at booth level.

Attempts to contact managing director of Mythri Infra, T Srinivash Rao, did not yield any response.