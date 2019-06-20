CII to help for Industry 4.0 roll-out in Odisha

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR: Minister for Electronics and Information Technology Tusharkanti Behera on Wednesday said the state government is keen to be part of the Industry 4.0 evolution and ready with all kinds support.

Speaking at a panel discussion on ‘India@75: Forging Ahead with Technology Implementation and Smarter Enterprise’ organised by CII here on Wednesday, he said challenges and adaptability are the key to industrial revolution.

He highlighted the utility of Industry 4.0 in big data analysis and maintenance.

ALSO READ: CII seeks exclusive policy for MSMEs

Augmented reality, robotic and 6C system are the next big things in the industrial revolution, he added.

Discussion on manufacturing revolution and rise of new digital industrial technology were held on the occasion.

Special Secretary of Electronics and Information Technology department Rudra Narayan Palai said the Government is working with IIT-Bhubaneswar and STPI to develop a Centre of Excellence in the city for artificial intelligence, data analytics and drone programming.

ALSO READ: CII comes out with new index to assess Central, state budgets

Vice Chairman of CII, Odisha State Council, Pradipta Mohanty said companies must become more innovative and agile to respond to the highly competitive, global business environment.

CII will collaborate with IT department to prepare the roadmap for implementation of Industry 4.0 for the state, he added.