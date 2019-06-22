Monsoon finally arrives after 10 days’ delay in Odisha

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR: After a delay of about 10 days, the southwest monsoon finally arrived in Odisha on June 21.

It covered most districts of the state. “Conditions are becoming favourable for further advancement of the monsoon into rest parts of Odisha within 48 hours,” Director, Bhubaneswar Meteorological Centre, HR Biswas said.

The monsoon current is strong and the low-pressure area over north-east Bay of Bengal and neighbourhood, which now lies over north Bay of Bengal, adjoining areas of Bangladesh and West Bengal, is supporting its advancement.

In a special bulletin, the Met office issued yellow alert on Friday informing that heavy to very heavy rainfall may occur at isolated places in Jharsuguda, Sambalpur, Bargarh, Sundargarh, Deogarh, Nuapada, Sonepur, Bolangir, Nabarangpur, Boudh, Kalahandi and Kandhamal districts on Saturday.

Similarly, light to moderate rainfall and thundershower activities are expected at most places in interior areas of North Odisha and at many places in the remaining districts of the state.

Met officials also issued a warning for the fishermen on June 21 and asked them not to venture into the sea.

“Due to the low pressure over north Bay of Bengal, squally wind reaching 30 km to 40 km per hour and gusting upto 50 km per hour is expected in the region,” Met officials said.

Private weather forecaster Skymet said, “The low pressure is likely to move inland and give widespread rain over Odisha and Andhra Pradesh.

"During next two days, it is expected that moderate to heavy rainfall and thundershower activities will occur over most parts of the two states.”

Currently, both states are experiencing heavy rain deficiency.

Andhra Pradesh has deficiency of 68 per cent, followed by Odisha 39 per cent and Rayalaseema 37 per cent.

“Rain is expected to bring down the rainfall deficiency of these states in the coming days. Moreover, it may help in the advancement of southwest monsoon over parts of Odisha and Andhra Pradesh during next 48 hours,” Skymet said.