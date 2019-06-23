JSPL donates Rs 3 crore to Odisha's CMRF as Fani aid

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR: Donations continue to pour into Chief Minister’s Relief Fund to rebuild Odisha in the aftermath of cyclone Fani.

Jindal Steel and Power Ltd (JSPL) donated Rs 3 crore towards CMRF on June 22.

JSPL Chairman Naveen Jindal handed over the cheque to Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik at the Secretariat.

ALSO READ: WTC Mumbai donates Rs 51 lakh to CMRF for restoration of Fani-hit villages in Odisha

He appreciated the Chief Minister’s effort in saving lives during cyclone and relief and restoration work in its aftermath.

“JSPL has always stood with the people affected by natural calamities. In this difficult time, we stand in solidarity with the people of Odisha and the government for rehabilitation and restoration activities in the cyclone-affected areas,” Jindal said.

Earlier, JSPL Foundation had provided one lakh cooked meals to the cyclone victims in Puri in coordination with the district administration.

Similarly, AGI Glaspac has donated Rs 11 lakh to the CMRF. The CM has thanked all for their contribution.