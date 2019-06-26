Odisha government to focus on farm sector to fight poverty, says Governor Ganeshi Lal

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR: Governor of Odisha Ganeshi Lal on Tuesday announced in the Assembly that the state government will lay emphasis on agriculture development and farmers’ welfare as major strategy for bringing poverty to below five per cent over next five years and endeavour to create 30 lakh employment opportunities in six focus sectors.

In his address to the first session of the 16th Assembly, the Governor said women will now get Rs 10 lakh for their treatment instead of Rs 7 lakh under the Biju Swathya Kalyan Yojana (BSKY).

Every widow and destitute woman will be covered under social security pension, he said.

“To take women empowerment to the next level, my Government will ensure that Women SHGs under Mission Shakti will get Government business worth Rs 50,000 crore.

"The WSHGs will be provided loans at zero per cent interest upto Rs 5 lakh,” he said and added that Mission Shakti buildings will be constructed in each gram panchayat and district headquarters of the State.

Stating that the government would like to carry forward the benefits accrued from the first and second editions of ‘Make in Odisha’ campaign in terms of investment and employability to the youth, the Governor said 75 per cent of the jobs will be reserved for local youth in all upcoming industries in Odisha.

The World Skill Centre will produce 1.5 lakh high skilled professionals having global employable potential, Lal said and added that ‘Skilled in Odisha’ will be made a global brand by the government and 15 lakh youth will be skilled in next five years.

The Governor also said state government will constantly endeavour to reduce the regional disparities and increase the pace of development to achieve the objective.

In all predominantly minority-dominated areas, world-class community centres will be provided by the government in identified clusters, he said and added that a Micro and Small Enterprises Welfare Board will be formed to work for sustenance and growth of those in the sector.

Besides, a Welfare Board will be formed for those engaged in traditional livelihood earning means like priests, barbers and washermen.

Stating that the KALIA (Krushak Assistance for Livelihood and Income Augmentation) scheme will continue as promised, the Governor said all farmers and landless agricultural labourers will get the benefit of the programme.

The government will provide interest-free crop loans to small and marginal farmers upto Rs 1 lakh and invest Rs 50,000 crore to upgrade irrigation facilities, he said.

ALSO READ: Odisha Governor Ganeshi Lal not to host ‘At Home Party’ to express solidarity with Fani victims

The government will provide education loans to students at zero per cent interest, Lal said and added that composite modern urban hostels will be provided in 114 locations of the state to facilitate higher and job-oriented study facilities for all categories of students.

Besides, a new industrial policy will be brought with emphasis on creation of job opportunities.

The Governor said the government will make sincere efforts to register all workers in the unorganised sectors as beneficiaries under the Odisha Unorganised Workers’ Social Security Board in phases within five years and cover them under different social security initiatives.

For development of tourism sector, Puri will be made a world heritage city and all places of tourist importance will be linked and way-side amenities provided on major roads, he said.

Lal said the state government is also striving hard to create world-class sports facilities in Bhubaneswar and will sincerely attempt to make Odisha, the face of sports in India.

Highlights of Governor's speech