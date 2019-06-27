Odisha's VIMSAR to get super speciality wing by 2020

By Express News Service

SAMBALPUR: The six-storey super-speciality building at Veer Surendra Sai Institute of Medical Sciences and Research (VIMSAR) will be made operational by March 2020, officials said.

The project, being implemented under Pradhan Mantri Swasthya Surakshya Yojana, was announced in early 2016 but was stalled for more than a year due to various issues.

The total cost of the project, estimated at Rs 150 crore, was to be borne in 70:30 ratio by the Central and state government.

A private company, Rama Constructions Pvt Ltd, was initially given the contract for the project by the Central Government. However, the contract was cancelled in April 2016.

A year later, another company, Higreeva Infratech Private Limited, was given the contract.

But, owing to unfulfilled fire safety criteria, VIMSAR authorities had to make some structural changes at the location due to which the construction was delayed for four more months.

Work was finally started in September 2017.

Besides five existing departments, the super-speciality block will include Gastroenterology, Endocrinology, Clinical Haematology, Plastic Surgery and Paediatric Surgery.

The existing departments Nephrology, Urology, Neurology, Neurosurgery and Cardiology will be upgraded and function from the block.

Moreover, the super-speciality building will accommodate 55 ICU beds and 180 general beds.

Nodal officer of the project Dr Sanjay Mohapatra said the block would be equipped with advanced CT scan machine and ventilators, high X-Ray Doppler UDG and advanced pathology equipment.

Some of the pathology and general use equipment for the new block have already been received by the hospital and will be later shifted to the new block.

He said steps are being taken for creation of posts in the new departments.

