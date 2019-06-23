Home States Odisha

Odisha's VIMSAR draws flak for returning ventilators due to space crush

A PG final year student of VIMSAR said two new buildings have recently come upon the premises of the hospital and the ventilators could have been kept there.

Published: 23rd June 2019 07:14 AM  |   Last Updated: 23rd June 2019 07:14 AM   |  A+A-

VIMSAR

VIMSAR, Burla

By Express News Service

SAMBALPUR: Authorities of Veer Surendra Sai Institute of Medical Sciences and Research (VIMSAR) in Burla have come under criticism for their decision to return 40 new ventilators due to space crunch on the healthcare facility’s premises.

A PG final year student of VIMSAR Sanjeev Mishra said two new buildings have recently come upon the premises of the hospital and the ventilators could have been kept there.

ALSO READ: Gullible patients falling prey to touts in Odisha's VIMSAR

Terming the authorities’ decision to return the ventilators as disappointing, he said the students will draw the attention of the Health and Family Welfare Minister to the matter.

However, a senior doctor of the hospital said since work on the super-speciality block has not been completed, it was not justified to receive the ventilators which would not have been put to use.

He said the vendors will supply the equipment whenever needed.

Dean of VIMSAR Brajamohan Mishra claimed that the ventilators were not returned. He said the vendors returned it due to delay in unloading.

ALSO READ: Uncertainty over VIMSAR recruitment

“We had written to HLL Infra Tech Services Ltd not to send the consignment to VIMSAR for the time being as we are struggling for space. However, despite our request, they sent the consignment of ventilators without giving us any prior information. Since the consignment had already arrived, we asked the vendors to wait for two days so that we would arrange for space and receive the machines. But they returned without informing us,” Mishra said.

A super-speciality block is being constructed on the premises of the healthcare facility under the Centre’s Pradhan Mantri Swasthya Surakshya Yojana (PMSSY).

As part of the project, HLL Infra Tech Services Ltd has been assigned the task of supplying medical equipment for the block. 

Stay up to date on all the latest Odisha news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
VIMSAR Odisha Odisha medical facilities VIMSAR ventilators
Water Crisis
Where is our water, an anguished Chennai cries
The newly installed tank at a mosque on Basha Street Choolaimedu to tackle the water crisis while the water shortage increases in Chennai.(Photo | P Jawahar, EPS)
Mosques dig deep to find donations to buy water in Chennai
For representational purposes. (Photo | Anirudh Kumar)
Long-term investment: Railways’ Tiruchy project a lesson in saving water
When crisis hits us hard, we have ‘jugaad’. A house at Thousand Lights | R.Satish Babu
Health, hygiene of kids at risk as heat, water crisis cripple Chennai schools

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
New-age Kabuliwalas: Afghan fans light up Southampton
Wonder La staff helping the riders stuck in a thrill ride which stopped midwat due to power cut. (Screengrab)
Amusement park adventure goes awry, four injured at Bengaluru's Wonderla
Gallery
India held their nerve to remain unbeaten at World Cup 2019 | AP
Shami hat-trick helps India survive Afghanistan World Cup scare
Sri Lanka clinched a sensational 20-run win despite a stunning knock from Stokes | AP
Sri Lanka stun England despite Ben Stokes' heroics
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp