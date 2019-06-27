Home States Odisha

Smart city projects get fresh impetus in Odisha's Rourkela

Redevelopment of six citizen-friendly parks are nearing completion with estimated cost of Rs 5.72 crore while work on Biju Patnaik Indoor Stadium with a cost of Rs 9.62 crore is going on.

By Express News Service

ROURKELA: A host of development projects under the Smart City Mission are moving at a snail’s pace even after two and a half years of Rourkela’s inclusion in the urban renewal programme.

Belatedly projects worth Rs 364.15 crore were finalised with few getting implemented while majority are at tendering or Detailed Project Report (DPR) preparation stages. 

Speaking to media persons here on Wednesday, Chief Executive Officer of Rourkela Smart City Ltd (RSLC) NK Patel, however, said the momentum has begun to pick up.

So far, the RSCL has received Rs 376 crore of which Rs 21 crore has been spent, he said.

While tenders for the first phase of Smart Road project worth Rs 22.62 crore have been finalised, bidding process for upgradation of Panposh Market Complex with cost of Rs 41.8 crore and redevelopment of Birsa Munda Sports complex with Swimming Pool and construction of multi-level car parking at a combined cost of Rs 130 crore is going on. 

Similarly, tenders for ‘Rourkela One’, a multi-purpose project having command control centre, conference hall, auditorium and tribal museum with a cost of Rs 88.02 crore, second phase of Smart Road with Rs 54.5 crore, construction of 13 bus shelters for Rs 1.87 crore and Smart Bus Terminus for Rs 10 crore will be floated shortly. 

This apart, fresh tender for selection of Master System Integrator (MSI) for implementation of PAN City Smart Solution will be floated soon, he said.

In August 2015, Rourkela was nominated for Smart City competition and included in the mission on September 20, 2016.

The Housing and Urban Development department had notified for formation of the RSCL, a Special Purpose Vehicle (SPV), with authorised capital of Rs 500 crore and paid-up capital of Rs 250 crore in November 2016.

General manager (operation) and Chief Finance Officer U P C Patra and the Deputy Chief Engineer were also present.

