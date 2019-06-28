TikTok video: DHH nurses asked to go on leave

By Express News Service

MALKANGIRI: A day after four nurses of District Headquarters Hospital in Malkangiri recorded TikTok video inside the Sick and Newborn Care Unit (SNCU), they were asked to go on leave on Thursday.

Chief District Medical Officer (CDMO) Ajit Kumar Mohanty said all the four nurses in the video have been asked to go on compulsory leave till inquiry into the incident is over.

The four nurses - Ruby Ray, Tapasi Biswas, Swapna Bala and Nandini Ray - were served show cause notices by the CDMO on Wednesday for medical negligence and recording TikTok videos inside the SNCU that is meant for treatment of critically ill newborn patients. Mohanty said the nurses, working under National Health Mission, have responded to the show cause notices.

In the viral video, the nurses were seen frolicking inside the SNCU and one of them even picked up a sick newborn from the bed and held the baby aloft.