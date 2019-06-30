Home States Odisha

Patient’s death due to alleged medical negligence sparks protest in Odisha's Baripada

Police pacifying irate locals at PRM-MCH in Baripada.

Police pacifying irate locals at PRM-MCH in Baripada.

By Express News Service

BARIPADA: Death of a 35-year-old woman allegedly due to medical negligence sparked off protest on the premises of Pandit Raghunath Murmu Government Medical College and Hospital on Saturday. 

The woman, Jhuma Das of Bombay Chowk under Sarashkana police limits, was admitted to the hospital after a heart attack on Thursday.

Though her health condition visibly improved after two days of treatment, she fell sick again and felt severe chest pain on Saturday morning.

Her husband Purnachandra Das immediately informed the nurse and the doctor, who were present in the ward.

But the doctor allegedly refused to attend to her as he was busy attending to other patients. After a few minutes, the doctor declared her dead.

Purnachandra and his relatives then started abusing the doctor alleging medical negligence. Angry locals blamed the hospital for the death of the woman.

Later, police rushed to the spot and pacified the irate locals. 

In another incident, nurses and doctors of the MCH staged a dharna protesting misbehaviour by attendants with a nurse.

They also boycotted their duties for three hours. Sources said a 38-year-old woman Nini Pati of Pothuri village under Bangirposi police limits was admitted to the hospital on Friday for fever.

On Saturday morning, when the parents of the woman called a nurse to administer saline, the latter allegedly refused to do so.

Irked over her response, they scolded the nurse and misbehaved with her.

Protesting over the issue, the nurses and doctors staged dharna and demanded security.

The strike was called off following the intervention of CDMO Dr P K Mohapatra.

